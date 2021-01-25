MIAMI — Other than a couple spots in the second half, most notably the final 5:31, Northeastern A&M women’s basketball coach Jim Rowland was please with what he saw in Friday night’s season opener.

The Lady Norse led preseason No. 3 South Plains (Texas) College at the half and was up by four through 3½ quarters.

The issues down the stretch helped the Lady Texans cart off a 62-56 victory at the NEO Field House.

South Plains also started the second half with a 12-1 run to flip momentum.

“They came out with a little bit of energy in the second half, got on us and took the lead,” Rowland said.

“That last five minutes where we didn’t put the ball in the hole and turned it over was a crucial part of the game.”

The Lady Norse had grabbed a 54-50 lead on a bucket by freshman Kristina Ekofo, but that would be the only points NEO would get until with 18.7-second mark on a layup by freshman off-guard Vanessa Jurewicz.

By then South Plains had opened up a 61-54 advantage.

“I am very proud of them. They competed against the No. 3 team in the country and that’s what I wanted them to do,” Rowland said.

Freshmen accounted for all but 14 of NEO’s points in the game.

Makenna Burch had a game-high 21, followed by Jurewicz and Ekofo, six each; Nene Sow, four; Barbara Turkjal, three, and Trinity Jackson, two.

The other points came from two of the three sophomores on the Lady Norse roster: Dariann Myles with eight and Caleigh Stevenson with six.

“There toward the end, their point guard (Debora Res) took over,” Rowland said. “She is very, very good. We didn’t hedge a couple times and she turned the corner and got to the rim.

“That hurt us.”

Res was one of three in double figures for the Lady Texans. She got 14 of her 16 points in the second half, including 11 in a crucial third quarter.

Victoria Ivanova and Grace Hunter added 13 and 12, respectively.

“It’s a moral victory. One of my three keys was for us to compete, and I thought we did that,” Rowland said. That’s all I wanted. We were right there. I told them that we couldn’t be on our heels — if we’re on our heels all night, we would get beat by 30. We weren’t. We did a great job of attacking them.”

Because of COVID-compacted schedule, this and a Thursday date with the Evangel University JV on Thursday are the only non-conference games for the Lady Norse who will begin Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Monday, Feb. 1 at home with Seminole State.

“There’s a lot of things we’ve got to get better at, but I am so proud of this team,” Rowland said. “I am excited about them. If we play like that the rest of the way, we’ve got a chance.”