WELCH — An outbreak of COVID-19 at Welch has led to school administrators to cancel the Kenneth Sooter Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Athletic director Shawn Goodwin said Sunday night that there were several positive cases with players and coaches.

He said there are 41 in quarantine at the high school and middle school.

Both the high school and middle school will move to distance learning, but there will still be in-person instruction at the elementary school.

Goodwin already had been forced to shuffle the schedule after Watts was forced to drop out.

The Welch girls and Caney Valley boys were champs a year ago.

The Miami boys, Wyandotte girls and Bluejacket had games in the past week cancelled due to COVID.