VERDIGRIS — The Verdigris girls lived up to their No. 7 ranking in Class 4A, rolling to a 73-25 win against Miami here Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Verdigris also rolled in the boys’ game, picking up a 60-33 victory.

The Lady Cardinals, who have won the last eight meetings against MHS dating back to 2016, jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter.

They were up 46-11 at the half then continued to pull away in the second half with 16-9 and 11-9 margins.

Beca Hopping topped the Lady Wardog scoring with seven points.

Sara Acupan had six points while Ruthie Hammons, Chloe Preaus and Kylie Jinks chipped in with four each.

Morgan Borgstadt’s 19 points paced Verdigris.

Jordan Chancellor scored 13 and Maddy Daniels, 11.

Boys

A 22-4 burst in the third quarter enabled the Cardinals to break open a close game.

Miami trailed only 19-14 after the opening frame and was down by four at intermission.

The hosts continued to pull away in the final eight minutes with a 12-7 advantage.

The Dogs picked up nine points from Bo Leach and eight from Daivik Patel.

Karson Jinks scored six, Keaton Jinks five and Luke Hackett four for Miami.

Verdigris had three players score in double figures, topped by Jaren Keith with 19. He got 12 of that in the third quarter.

Trent Haddock and Ethan Bell added 11 each.