PAWNEE — Things didn’t go like Quapaw coach Chris Cawyer would have liked.

But he did see something during the Wildcats’ 66-28 loss to Pawnee that really impressed him: “I was really proud and the coaching staff was really proud of how the kids reacted to being down like they were and coming back to score some points. They did the best they could do.”

The game started on an ominous note as the Black Bears’ Barrett Pratt exploded for a 71-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game.

Pawnee (8-1) led 30-7 after one, 36-7 at the half 54-21 at the end of the third then tacked on another score in the fourth period.

“They are so good offensively. They are not as good defensively. We moved the ball on them. We had a touchdown called back.”

The 28 points the Wildcats generated were the second most allowed in a game by Pawnee.

Class 2A Washington rolled 35-14 in the season opener.

“The thing about our kids is they played hard the whole time,” Cawyer said. “They are not one of those groups that is going to give up when they get down. It could have been very easy because first play of the ballgame they go 71.”

Quapaw finished the season with a 5-3 record — its best since 2009 when hey were 6-4. The Cats were 5-5 in ’19.

“It was a great year for the community and the parents — it brought life back into our football program,” Cawyer said. “That was the goal of our seniors.”

Quapaw’s TDs came on a 60-yard run by Seth Johnston with 5:00 left in the first quarter, a 6-yard run by Kale Thomasson and a 30-yard pass from Thomasson to Deacon Shapp in the third period and a 35-yard Thomasson-to-Peyton Shapp strike with 2:54 left in the game.

Koen Myrick was successful on all four of his PAT attempts.

Quapaw generated 356 yards in total offense — its second best output of the season — with 221 of that coming via passing, where Thomasson completed 19 of his 32 attempts.

The Wildcats had 455 total yards in last Friday’s 47-6 win against Caney Valley in the first round.

Peyton Shapp, Johnston and Preston Thomasson each caught four passes while Deacon Shapp, Myrick and Corben Cunliffe had two each.

Kale Thomasson had a team-best 57 yards rushing while Preston Thomasson added 49.

Trevor Mitchell headed up the Bears’ 480-yard offensive attack by running for 156 yards on 10 attempts with two touchdowns.

Barrett Pratt added 114 yards on seven tries and one score.

Quarterback Blake Skidgel completed both of his pass attempts for 32 yards.

Defensively, Seth Johnston led the way for Quapaw with four solos and seven assists.