SOUTH COFFEYVILLE— A 27-game losing streak came to an end here Tuesday, Nov. 3 when Welch routed South Coffeyville 52-6 in a District C-3 game.

The win was the first on-field victory for the Wildcats since the 2017 season, when they rolled 44-6 against Covington-Douglas.

They picked up a forfeit win the next week from Copan then suffered a 59-14 loss to Regent Prep in the season finale.

Welch and the Lions traded touchdowns in the first quarter, then the Cats started to pull away with a 12-yard pass from Brady Chenoweth to Daniel Windle.

Chenoweth had the first WHS touchdown on a 2-yard run and Noah Barton added the conversion.

Chenoweth powered inn from the 1 to create a 14-6 lead that stood up through the half.

Welch broke the game open with three long scoring runs by Barton in the third quarter, a 60-yard run, an 81-yard scamper and a 42 yarder.

Chenoweth accounted for the final two touchdowns with runs of 2 and 43 yards.

Both Barton and Chenoweth had huge games for the Wildcats.

Barton ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns and Chenoweth had 191 yards and another three scores. Those were career bests for both.

Chenoweth completed 6 of 11 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Windle caught three passes for 17 yards and the TD, Barton snagged two for 39 yards and Deighton Pigeon accounted for the sixth reception.

On defense, Ethan Costerisan was in on seven solo tackles and seven assists while Chenoweth and Windle had total 10 stops each.