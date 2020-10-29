Quapaw at Fairland, cancelled, COVID-19

Friday’s games

Skiatook @ Miami

Records

Skiatook 4-2 (2-1 in District 4A-3, 23 marginal points, 7.67 average marginal points), Miami 0-7 (0-4 in District 4A-3, -60 MP, -15.00 AMP)

Last week

Bristow vs. Skiatook, cancelled, COVID-19; Miami vs. Catoosa, cancelled, COVID-19

Last meeting

Miami 7, Skiatook 0 (2009)

Series record

Skiatook lead 9-4, dating back to 1996

Did you know?

The teams played twice in 1998, Skiatook winning 28-22 in Week 9, then the Bulldogs claimed a 28-7 win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Wyandotte @ Pawhuska

Records

Wyandotte 3-3, 2-2 in District A-5, -6 MP, -1.5 AMP), Pawhuska 8-0, 4-0 in District A-5, 60 MP, 15.00 AMP)

Last week

Wyandotte 47, Ketchum 20; Pawhuska 66, Afton 0

Last meeting

Wyandotte 48, Pawhuska 13 (2015) wk5

Series record

Series tied 2-2, dating back to 2008

Did you know?

Pawhuska won the first two meetings and Wyandotte has rolled to wins in the next two games.

Commerce @ Oklahoma Union

Records

Commerce 3-3 (2-1 in District A-5, 10 MP, 3.33 AMP); Oklahoma Union 4-1, 3-0 in District A-5, 45 MP, 15.00 AMP)

Last week

Fairland vs. Commerce, cancelled, COVID-19; Oklahoma Union vs. Quapaw, cancelled, COVID-10

Last meeting

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24 (2019)

Series record

Commerce leads 20-0, dating back to 1998

Did you know?

The first meeting between the teams went overtime, with the Tigers pulling out a 29-21win.

Ketchum @ Afton

Records

Ketchum 0-7 (0-5 District A-5, -75 MP, -15.00 AMP), Afton 2-5 (1-4 in District A-5, -39 MP, -7.80 AMP)

Last week

Wyandotte 47, Ketchum 20; Pawhuska 66, Afton 0

Last meeting

Afton 37, Ketchum 8 (2019)

Series record

Afton leads 42-8-2, dating back to 1939

Did you know?

Ketchum’s losing streak is at 26 games. Right behind is Welch at 25 straight. The Warriors’ last win was 12-8 against Chelsea in the 2018 opener.

Bluejacket @ Wesleyan Christian

Records

Bluejacket 4-3 (3-1 in District C-3, 23 MP, 5.75 AMP), Wesleyan Christian 3-5 (3-2 in District C-3, 15 MP, 3.00 AMP)

Last week

Medford 46, Bluejacket 0; Timberlake 58, Wesleyan Christian 6

Last meeting

Bluejacket 56, Wesleyan Christian 10 (2013) wk6

Series record

Series tied 2-2, dating back to 2006

Did you know?

Both teams have won three of their last four games. The Chieftains had claimed three straight victories before the shutout loss to Medford.

Welch @ Deer Creek-Lamont

Records

Welch 0-6 (0-3 in District C-3, -45 MP, -15.00 AMP), Deer Creek-Lamont/Billings 1-5 (1-4 in District C3, -45 MP, -9.00 AMP)

Last week

Copan 50, Welch 26; Deer Creek-Lamont 80, South Coffeyville-Copan 34

Last meeting

Deer Creek-Lamont /Billings 66, Welch 16 (2019)

Series record

Welch leads 3-2, dating back to 1994

Did you know?

The first game in the rivalry was in the first round of the 1994 Class C playoffs when the Wildcats claimed a 38-20 victory.