Though the Kansas Lady Comets fast pitch softball team was a young team, they earned their share of District 3A 8 awards for the season.

Coach Austin Graham commented that the Lady Comets “only had one senior on the team this year” and the roster included only six juniors, otherwise it was sophomores and freshmen.

Though it was a season where the season was plagued directly or indirectly by COVID-19, the Lady Comets were able to secure the district title.

Additionally, six individuals of the team were recognized and awarded.

Josie Pollet (freshman), Kelsie McCratic (junior), Maggie Barnard (senior) and Morgan Wright (sophomore) were named All District.

Honorable Mention were Kolby Vaughn (junior) and Bailey Blair (junior).

Maggie Barnard was named Defensive Player of the year and Kelsie McCratic was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

After those awards, it’s no wonder why Graham told his team (when Pacola beat them out of going to State) “You watch them celebrate on going to State, that’s our goal for next year!”