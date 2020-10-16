MIAMI — Wagoner played like a consensus No. 1 ranked team.

One has to wonder how the Bulldogs would far in one of Oklahoma’s three larger classifications.

The Bulldogs ran only two offensive plays in the first quarter yet led Miami 27-0 in their 4A-3 clash Thursday night at Red Robertson Field.

WHS finished with a 70-8 victory; the second most in a game in the rivalry and the second straight week the Bulldogs generated 70 points.

They smacked Catoosa — the Dogs’ next opponent — 70-0 last Friday.

“They are no slouch. He (head coach Dale Condict) does a good job with them,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said. “They executed very well and obviously we’re not a very good football team right now. Team speed, athleticism and strength — we’re behind them in all of those phases.”

Miami lost three of four fumbles and had an interception late in the second quarter that the Bulldogs turned into points.

“Turnovers killed us, but we did move the ball,” Gardner said. “Against a team like that, we’ve got to hang on to it.”

Karson Jinks had the Dogs’ only touchdown with a 13-yard run with 10:48 remaining in the game.

He also handled the conversion run.

They made it to the Wagoner 20 midway through the second quarter but Jinks was intercepted.

MHS also reached the Bulldog 44-yard line and had to turn the ball over on downs.

“I was pleased with the effort, but we just didn’t help ourselves by hanging into the football,” Gardner said. “You can’t put the ball on the ground against a team like that.”

Wagoner had a 2-yard return of a blocked punt to get its first touchdown just 1:44 into the game and then converted fumbles into 55- and 14-yard scores — all by Chochee Watson.

It was 21-0 after one and 56-0 at the half.

The loss extended Miami’s school-record losing streak to 16.

They won the 2019 opener then lost the final nine games and now are 0-7 this season.

Utilizing reserves, the Bulldogs scored once in the third and got a final score in the fourth on a 2-yard run by Gabe Rodriguez — younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez, who has become a force at linebacker for seventh-ranked Oklahoma State.

Miami finished with 132 yards in total offense, 46 rushing and 86 passing.

The Wardogs lost one of their leaders, senior Clay McCormick, for the remainder of the season with a broken leg.

Bo Leach had a team-best 30 yards on seven carries for the Dogs.

Jinks completed 6 of 18 passes for 86 yards and had the one interception.

Keaton Jinks and Leach had two catches each.

Wagoner’ had a balanced offense, generated 203 yards rushing and 201 passing.

Nine backs had at least one touch for the Bulldogs, who used three quarterbacks and six receivers catch at least one pass.

The Wardogs travel to Catoosa Friday, Oct. 23.

The Indians are winless in six games and are 0-3 in the district after a 48-0 loss to cross-county rival Oologah.