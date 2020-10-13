Wyandotte’s Ally Bartley was selected as the player of the year by coaches in District 2A-6.

Bartley, a senior catcher, helped the Lady Bears earn their first-ever trip to the state fast pitch softball tournament.

The Lady Bears’ Gracie Turner and Jennelle Lundien were named the pitcher and offensive player of the year in 2A-6.

WHS finished 33-4 and lost to eventual state champ Latta 5-0 in the first round at Oklahoma City.

Bartley hit .592 with a .932 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of 1.529.

She had 61 hits, including 17 doubles and six home runs while driving in 49 runs and scoring 37 times.

Bartley drew 13 walks and had no strikeouts in 125 official plate appearances.

Defensively, Bartley had a .984 fielding percentage, getting 177 putouts and nine assists while making only three errors.

Turner accounted for all but one of the Lady Bears’ wins on the season while logging a 1.83 earned run average.

The junior southpaw worked 195.1 innings and allowed 166 hits and 86 run — only 51 of which were earned.

She struck out 175 and walked 24.

Lundien, a senior shortstop, sported a .477 batting average with a .535 on-base percentage.

She went 53 of 111, had 16 doubles, one triple and two home runs.

Lundien drove in 35 runs.

Wyandotte’s Kendall Young was honored by his peers as the district coach of the year.

Gracie Britten of Oktaha was honored as the district’s defensive player of the year.

Area players earning all-district honors were catcher Jenna Kerley of Quapaw and Katy Crawford of Commerce, second baseman Haley Hart of Wyandotte, third baseman Taylor Lundien of Wyandotte, and outfielders Chelsea Hawkins of Wyandotte, Gracie Crawford of Quapaw and Cali Wells of Commerce.

Layne Hudson of Afton, Marisa Scott of Commerce and Amanda Stephens of Wyandotte were honored as all-district utility players.

Second-team all-district players included Lyndee Mikesell and Summer Murry of Afton; Karissa Anderson and Shea Ottesen of Quapaw; Baylee King of Commerce, and Mallory Butterfield and Haley Jones of Wyandotte.

All-District 2A-6

Pitchers — Alli Simmons, senior Ketchum; Carson Draeger, senior Chelsea; Mikayla Brown, senior Preston

Catchers — Jenna Kerley, junior, Quapaw; Katy Crawford, sophomore, Commerce

First base — Karley Fewel, senior, Oktaha

Second base — Haley Hart, senior, Wyandotte

Third base — Taylor Lundien, sophomore, Wyandotte

Shortstop — Ava Scott, freshman, Oktaha

Outfield — Chelsea Hawkins, senior, Wyandotte; Gracie Crawford, junior, Quapaw; Cali Wells, senior, Commerce

Utility — Peyton Bryan, freshman, Oktaha; Layne Hudson, senior, Afton; Marisa Scott, senior, Commerce; Jayden Roberts, sophomore Preston; Amanda Stephens, freshman, Wyandotte; Emma Sikes, senior, Ketchum

Coach of the year — Kendall Young, Wyandotte

Second team — Abi Ramos and Kiley Cypert, Ketchum; Lyndee Mikesell and Summer Murry, Afton; Samantha Wegley, Preston; Karissa Anderson and Shea Ottesen, Quapaw; Baylee King, Commerce; Dina Marchoud, Jaclyn Draeger and Devin Equels, Chelsea, and Mallory Butterfield and Haley Jones, Wyandotte