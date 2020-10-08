Thursday’s game
Welch @ Bluejacket
Records
Welch 0-5 (0-2 in District C-3), Bluejacket 3-2 (2-0 in District C-3)
Last week
Timberlake 76, Welch 0; Bluejacket 70, South Coffeyville/Copan 62
Last meeting
Bluejacket 62, Welch 8 (2019)
Series record
Welch leads 18-13-1, dating back to 1972
Did you know?
Bluejacket has won the last eight meetings, three by shutout, since a 59-14 loss to the Wildcats in 2011.
Friday’s games
Miami @Oologah
Records
Miami 0-5 (0-2 in District 4A-3), Oologah 0-2 (0-0 in District 4A-3)
Last week
Cleveland 55, Miami 20; Oologah at Skiatook, ppd, COVID-19
Last meeting
Oologah 58, Miami 6 (2019) 10-25-19
Series record
Oologah leads 15-3, dating back to 2000.
Did you know?
The Wardogs won back-to-back games in 2005-2005, but has lost 10 of the most recent 11 meetings.
Wyandotte @ Commerce
Records
Wyandotte 1-3 (0-2 in District A-6), Commerce 2-3 (1-1 in District A-6)
Last week
Oklahoma Union 53, Wyandotte 0; Commerce 24, Afton 14
Last meeting
Commerce 53, Wyandotte 28 (2017)
Series record
Commerce leads 42-35-2, dating back to 1931
Did you know?
Wyandotte blanked Commerce 20-0 in 1997 and the Tigers were a 35-0 winner in 1978, the last time each played in state championship games.
Pawhuska @ Quapaw
Records
Pawhuska 5-0 (2-0 in District A-6), Quapaw 3-0 (2-0 in District A-6)
Last week
Pawhuska 92, Fairland 0; Quapaw 50, Ketchum 18
Last meeting
Pawhuska 26, Quapaw 6
Series record
Pawhuska leads 2-0, dating back to 1992
Did you know?
The teams battled in non-district play in the 1992 and 1993 seasons with the Huskies claiming a 26-6 win in ’93 and 28-13 in 1992, which was the last season at Quapaw for the late Butch Crawford.
Afton @ Fairland
Records
Afton 1-3 (0-2 in District A-6), Fairland 1-3 (1-1 in District A-6)
Last week
Commerce 24, Afton 14; Pawhuska 92, Fairland 0
Last meeting
Afton 38, Fairland 20 (2019)
Series record
Afton leads 56-28-2, dating back to 1926
Did you know?
The ties were 0-0 in 1939 and 7-7 in 1944