RED OAK — Suffering back-to-back losses, Welch was eliminated from a Class B fast pitch softball regional tournament here Thursday, Oct. 1.

Red Oak (24-10) pinned a 6-2 on the Lady Wildcats (16-20) in their first game, then they suffered a tough 3-2 loss to No. 15 Webbers Falls (17-6) in an elimination game.

In other games, Webbers Falls blanked Bokoshe 11-0 then dropped an 11-2 decision to Varnum in the winners’ bracket final, 11-2.

Webbers Falls 3, Welch 2

Webbers Falls got all three of its runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded double.

The Lady Wildcats got single runs in the second and third innings on wild pitches.

After scratching out their second run, the Lady Cats had only one baserunner the rest of the way and stranded only three runners.

Welch had only three singles in the games, one each by Kailey Hall, Jessie Pitcher and Kevi Tucker.

Lexi Raskey had a double and single for the Lady Warriors, who got a single each from Brooke Wyatt, Lindsey Pierce and Anistyn Garner.

Wyatt, who was the winning pitcher, struck out six and walked none.

Red Oak 6, Welch 2

The fifth-ranked Lady Eagles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning then added single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Welch got both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth on a triple by Reagan Etzel and an error.

In addition to the triple by Etzel, the Lady Wildcats also picked up a double from Sayler Hayward and a single each from Pitcher and Avery Brannon.

They left runners at first and second in the bottom of the seventh.

WHS stranded four total runners on base.

The Red Oak offense included a double and single from Maycee Butcher, two singles from Ashton Grogan, a double by Kacie Bell and a single by Kaylee Brannon.

Bell had 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Hall was the losing pitcher in both games for Welch.