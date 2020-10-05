FAIRLAND — Earning a second straight trip to the Class A state fast pitch softball tournament, Fairland rolled to a 7-0 regional victory over Gore here Friday, Oct. 2.

The fourth-ranked Lady Owls (31-5) bounced Gore 15-5 in the winners’ bracket final and opened with a 4-3 decision against Wister.

The 2019 appearance — their first in 16 years — ended with a 1-0 semifinal loss to Morrison.

“We really have all three aspects of the game going,” coach Chad Ross said. “We play pretty good defense, we pitch really well and we hit the ball. Erica struck out 18, which is phenomenal and we only struck out once as a team.

“We had zero errors. When you can do all of that, good things happen.”

As the fourth seed seed, the Lady Owls will likely be paired against No. 5 seed Caddo (33-6), which advanced with a 9-6 win over Velma-Alma.

In other scores, it was Gore 12, Gans 0 and Wister 10, Gans 0.

Fairland 7, Gore 0

The Lady Pirates had only two hits against Erica Schertz: a double by Skye Brooksher and a single by Karli Springer.

Eighteen of the 21 outs by Gore came on strikeouts by Schertz, who walked three.

The Lady Owls broke out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

They scored a run in the third and got two more in the fourth and fifth frames.

Grace Goins doubled while Olivia Matthews, Kinley Powell, Schertz, Alexis Boyd, Kaylee Wilson and Keena Webb had a single each.

Fairland 15, Gore 5

Four players had a multiple-hit game for Fairland.

Matthews had three singles while Boyd, Alexis McGranahan and Makynzi Jones contributed two singles each.

Powell, Schertz and Goins all had singles.

Gore led 4-0 after the first inning, but the Lady Owls took the lead by scoring five times in the second.

They got four more runs in the third and capped things off with a six-run burst in the fourth inning.

Gore’s fifth run came in the top of the fourth.

Schertz logged 10 strikeouts and walked one.

Brooksher had two singles for the Lady Pirates’ only hits.

Fairland 4, Wister 3

The Lady Owls got what turned out to be the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth on a leadoff homer by Goins.

Wister made things interesting in the top of the seventh inning.

The Lady Wildcats (17-10) had the tying run at third with two out, but McKenna Pierce was called out for running out of the base paths.

Fairland forged a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third, then got a pair of runs in the fifth inning.

Goins also had two singles to go with her home run.

Powell delivered two singles while Webb doubled and Matthews, Boyd and Scout Mayfield had a single each.

Wister got a double and single from Kinley Branscum and two singles from Kate Hammons.

Hope Gotes chipped in with a single.