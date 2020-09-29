WILBURTON — A 14-4 romp in the second game of their Class 2A bi-district 19 fast pitch softball tournament completed a sweep by Wilburton against Commerce here Monday, Sept. 28.

The Lady Diggers also posted a 9-2 win in the opener.

Wilburton 9, Commerce 2

The Lady Tigers fell behind 5-1 in the first inning and never recovered.

Wilburton (12-14), the second-place team in District 2A-5, got single runs in the second and sixth innings and scored twice in the fourth.

CHS’ only other run came in the fifth.

Cali Wells and Ashley Myers had two singles each while Giselle Gutierrez and Sarah Romine each chipped in with a single for the Lady Tigers.

Hailey Stanford delivered a double and two singles while Haylee Anderson doubled and singled for the Lady Diggers.

Wilburton 14, Commerce 4

Commerce (4-10 and the seventh-place team in 2A-6) had trailed 7-4 heading into the top of the seventh when the hosts erupted for seven runs.

The Commerce offense included two singles from Baylee King, a double by Katy Crawford and a single each by Cali Wells, Gutierrez and Myers.

The Lady Diggers finished with nine hits. Cheyenne Patzack had a homer and two singles while Anderson delivered a double and two singles.