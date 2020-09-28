FAIRLAND — Fourth-ranked Fairland will host a Class A fast pitch softball regional tournament, which is scheduled to start Thursday.

Joining the Lady Owls in the field will be No.17 Gore (17-8), Wister (16-8) and Gans (24-11).

Fairland squares off against Wister in the noon opener while Gans and Gore – separated by 32 miles in Sequoyah County — meet at 2 p.m.

The first-round losers play at 4 p.m. with the winners’ bracket final at 6 p.m.

An elimination game will be at noon Friday followed by the championship at 2 p.m.

An “if” game will follow at 4 p.m.

The Lady Owls romped to 9-0 and 14-0 wins against Barnsdall in District 3 play at home.

Wister, Gans and Gore all were in three-team districts.

Gore rolled 15-5 over Cave Springs in the first round then swept Porter 5-3 and 18-9 to claim the title in District 14.

In District 31 play at Gans, the Lady Grizzlies blanked Arkoma 13-0 then claimed 10-6 and 15-3 wins over Keota.

Wister won two of its District 32 games at Haileyville by shutout: 20-0 over the hosts and 8-0 vs. Clayton. WHS then roared by Clayton 15-5 in the tournament final.

Gore beat Gans 12-0 at home on Aug. 10 then logged a 7-3 decision in the second round of the Riverside Conference tournament.

Wister claimed a 9-4 win against Gore on Aug. 11.