BRISTOW — The game plan for Miami going into Friday night’s game here was fairly simple: generate some first downs and maintain possession.

That didn’t materialize as the Wardogs had only nine first downs, had 157 yards in total offense and had one costly fumble during a 41-0 loss in the District 4A-3 opener.

“Offensively, we generated only about two first downs in the first half. Our game plan was to try to obtain possession and get first downs, but it never corresponded like that,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said.

Of the Wardogs’ 10 possessions in the game, five were three-and-outs.

Their best scoring chance came in the final minutes of the game when they drove from the MHS 18-yard line to the Pirate 4 only to have time run out.

The Wardogs had six of their first downs on the drive, which actually had reached the Bristow 2-yard line but what turned out to be the final play resulted in a loss of 2.

“They owned the line of scrimmage both sides of the ball,” Gardner said. “They are good up front. We knew that going in. They are a good football team. They have a chance to finish anywhere from two to four in the district right now.”

The Pirates, now 2-2 on the season, travel to 4A No. 1 Wagoner Friday, Oct. 2. They tagged the worst loss in more than a decade on WHS (30-7) in last year’s meeting.

“I don’t think they (the Pirates) have near the team speed they had last year across the board, but they still have some good athletes,” Gardner said. “They do a good job with their system. “We knew we had our hands full going in. We knew we had to convert some first downs offensively and not turn the ball over. We did neither one.”

Bristow scored twice in the opening frame, added two more in the second quarter then tacked on one each in the third and fourth

The backbreaker was a 29-yard scoop-and-score fumble return by Alex Winter that gave the hosts a 27-0 lead with 2:06 left in the first half.

Karson Jinks and Clay McCormick were Miami’s rushing leaders with 67 and 50 yards, respectively.

Jinks completed 8 of 16 passes for 26 yards. Garrett Walls had four catches for 18 yards.

“We didn’t do anything to have the ball for a long period of time,” Gardner said. “

Stephon Tolon accounted for 198 yards on 21 carries and four TDs for the Pirates. He completed half of his six pass attempts for another 59 yards.

“At this point, we just need to get better at all phases of the game,” Gardner said. “We’re trying to coach them up each week and compete the best we can with what we have. Our staff has done a really good job at this point. We are going to get there eventually.”

Miami marks homecoming Friday, Oct. 2 with Cleveland.

The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, being pounded 45-0 by Wagoner.