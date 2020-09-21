SHAWNEE — Suffering their first back-to-back losses of the season, Fairland dropped games to 2A Dale and 3A Chandler in the Firelake Festival here.

Dale, which was runner-up at the Class 2A state tournament last season, notched a 14-1 win over the Lady Owls on Saturday, Sept. 19.

They had dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Chandler here Friday, Sept. 18.

The Lady Owls, who host Barnsdall Tuesday at 4 and 5:30 p.m. in their Class A District 3 tournament, head into the post-season 24-4.

Dale 14, Fairland 1

The Lady Owls got their only run in the third inning on a ground out by Scout Mayfield.

Dale (28-4) put together a pair of seven-run rallies to coast to the win.

Fairland had only one hit, a triple by Keena Webb in the third inning.

Chandler 1, Fairland 0

The shutout loss was the first by the Lady Owls since a 1-0 setback against Morrison in the 2019 state semifinals.

Chandler’s lone run came in the fourth inning.

Kinley Powell and Grace Goins each had a single for Fairland, which had only two walks but struck out 11 times.

In a game played Thursday, the Lady Owls picked up a 5-1 win against Welch.

Welch picked up its lone run in the top of the first. FHS tied the game in the fourth, got a run in the fifth and rallied for three more in the sixth.

Powell and Goins each had two singles, Alexis McGranahan a double and Erica Schertz, Alexis Boyd, Makynzi Jones and Mayfield all added base hits.