AFTON — The power game played a key role in Afton’s 44-25 victory over Hulbert here Friday, Sept. 18.

The Eagles had two backs run for more than 100 yards and they erupted for the most points they’ve had since the state championship season of 2017.

“I tell Coach Ike (Mustain) all the time that I never thought I would ever be a power team coming under Risenhoover (former Miami head coach Chris Risenhoover) and everybody, but this team has really shown that they can step up and withstand long drives and manage the clock,” Afton head coach Corey Henry said.

Kevin Thomas ran the ball 17 times for 144 yards and four touchdowns while Weston Amos added 136 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

I am very proud of Kevin Thomas the way he stepped up. Going into the season, we had planned on being a two-back team and splitting it up with (Brandon) Coombes, but he really stepped up and took control of the running game. You couldn’t ask anything better out of him.”

Coombes was held out of the game after tweaking an ankle during last week’s loss to Colcord.

“We’ve got to get to where we can throw the ball better,” Henry said. That’s been our Achilles’ heel. But if we can get to where we can throw the football, we are going to be a hard team to beat.”

Amos completed three of his 12 passes for 68 yards and the touchdown while Ford was 1 of 2.

Thomas scored on runs of 1 and 52 yards in the first quarter, went 21 yards in the second and added a 7-yard run in the third frame.

Amos’ touchdown came in the third period on a 20-yard run.

Bailey Forget accounted for Afton’s other TD, catching a 20-yard pass from Amos.

Forget had all three of the Eagles’ receptions in the game.

Hulbert (0-2) scored on a 76-yard pass play in the first quarter and added a 12-yard run and an interception return in the fourth.

The Riders finished with 301 yards in total offense, including 218 via the pass.

“Our effort was good and our kids responded well keeping their composure,” Henry said. “I don't think there was any question that we were the most physical team this week. That’s what we stressed all week that we had to be the more physical team.

“We’re still not playing up to our potential. I think that at times, we think we can just coast through.”

Defensively, Thomas had nine tackles, Forgey seven and Jesse Stoots six.

Herman intercepted two passes and Amos added one.

Hulbert also lost four fumbles, with Amos, Thomas, Kohl Gaines and Eli Carr each getting a recovery.

On the down side, Afton had nine penalties for 70 yards and coughed the ball up three times, all on interceptions.

The Eagles face Oklahoma Union on the road Friday, Sept. 25.