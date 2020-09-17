Miami, Quapaw and Welch idle,

Commerce @ Sarcoxie

Records

Commerce 1-1, Sarcoxie 0-3

Last week

Commerce 40, Chelsea 18; Pierce City 43, Sarcoxie 24

Last meeting

Sarcoxie 27, Commerce 12 (2017)

Series record

Series tied 1-1, dating back to 2016

Did you know?

While the Bears already had one game under their belt, they helped CHS open its season in 2016 and 2017,

Wyandotte @ Colcord

Records

Wyandotte 1-0, Colcord 2-0

Last week

Wyandotte 20, Ketchum 6; Colcord 32, Afton 14

Last meeting

Colcord 42, Wyandotte 6 (2013)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 19-11, dating back to 1972

Did you know?

Colcord has won five of the last six and seven of the last 10 meetings.

Salina @ Fairland

Records

Salina 1-1, Fairland 0-1

Last week

Inola 44, Salina 14; Liberty 28, Fairland 6

Last meeting

Salina 35, Fairland 13 (2009)

Series record

Salina leads 8-6, dating back to 1972

Did you know?

The Owls’ claimed a 16-0 win in 1979 after losing the previous six meetings.

Hulbert @ Afton

Records

Hulbert 0-1, Afton 0-1

Last week

Hulbert idle; Colcord 32, Afton 14

Last meeting

Afton 66, Hulbert 22 (2017)

Series record

Afton leads 11-4, dating back to 1996

Did you know?

The Eagles have won the previous six meetings by a 331-49 margin.

Bluejacket @ Claremore Christian

Records

Bluejacket 1-1, Claremore Christian 3-0

Last week

Bluejacket 58, Chetopa, Kansas, 12; Claremore Christian 56, Porum 12

Last meeting

Claremore Christian 65, Bluejacket 25 (2019)

Series record

Bluejacket leads 8-3, dating back to 2008

Did you know?

The Chieftains had won the previous nine meetings between the teams.