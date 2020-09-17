Miami, Quapaw and Welch idle,
Commerce @ Sarcoxie
Records
Commerce 1-1, Sarcoxie 0-3
Last week
Commerce 40, Chelsea 18; Pierce City 43, Sarcoxie 24
Last meeting
Sarcoxie 27, Commerce 12 (2017)
Series record
Series tied 1-1, dating back to 2016
Did you know?
While the Bears already had one game under their belt, they helped CHS open its season in 2016 and 2017,
Wyandotte @ Colcord
Records
Wyandotte 1-0, Colcord 2-0
Last week
Wyandotte 20, Ketchum 6; Colcord 32, Afton 14
Last meeting
Colcord 42, Wyandotte 6 (2013)
Series record
Wyandotte leads 19-11, dating back to 1972
Did you know?
Colcord has won five of the last six and seven of the last 10 meetings.
Salina @ Fairland
Records
Salina 1-1, Fairland 0-1
Last week
Inola 44, Salina 14; Liberty 28, Fairland 6
Last meeting
Salina 35, Fairland 13 (2009)
Series record
Salina leads 8-6, dating back to 1972
Did you know?
The Owls’ claimed a 16-0 win in 1979 after losing the previous six meetings.
Hulbert @ Afton
Records
Hulbert 0-1, Afton 0-1
Last week
Hulbert idle; Colcord 32, Afton 14
Last meeting
Afton 66, Hulbert 22 (2017)
Series record
Afton leads 11-4, dating back to 1996
Did you know?
The Eagles have won the previous six meetings by a 331-49 margin.
Bluejacket @ Claremore Christian
Records
Bluejacket 1-1, Claremore Christian 3-0
Last week
Bluejacket 58, Chetopa, Kansas, 12; Claremore Christian 56, Porum 12
Last meeting
Claremore Christian 65, Bluejacket 25 (2019)
Series record
Bluejacket leads 8-3, dating back to 2008
Did you know?
The Chieftains had won the previous nine meetings between the teams.