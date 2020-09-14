LIBERTY — Fairland managed only 71 yards in total offense during a 28-6 loss here Friday, Sept. 11.

The win was the first at home for the Tigers since 2015.

FHS’ only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 28-yard pass from Andrew Barker to Trey Martin.

Liberty grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first quarter then carried a 14-0 lead into the half of the game, which was the National Guard Game of the Week.

It was 20-6 heading into the final stanza.

Barker completed 3 of 10 passes for 31 yards and the scoring strike to Martin.

Boone Perryman was 2 of 6 for 16 yards with an interception.

Andy Bradbrook was on the receiving end of two passes, netting 11 yards. Barker and Garren Jackson each had a reception.

Bradbrook was the Owls’ leading rusher with 25 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, Jacoby Jackson logged 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and had a fumble recovery.

Jeremiah Mattingly had 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks while Brion Padberg was in on six tackles, had 1.5 sacks and blocked a punt.

Stetson Still headed up the Liberty offense with 281 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 16 of 30 passes.

The Owls host Salina Friday, Sept. 18.