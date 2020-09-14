WYANDOTTE — A two-run rally in the fifth inning generated what turned out to be the tying and winning runs as Kellyville slipped by Wyandotte 4-3 in the finals of the Wyandotte Fall Classic softball tournament here Saturday.

The Lady Bears rolled into the finals by beating the Webb City JV 15-1 and Hulbert 9-1.

Kellyville was a 10-3 winner against Adair and 10-3 over Ketchum.

In other pool games, it was Adair 8, Ketchum 5, and Webb City JV 11, Hulbert 5.

Adair finished third by topping Webb City 9-8.

Ally Bartley’s solo homer in the fifth gave Lady Bears a 3-2 lead.

Jaydee Pulliam led off the fifth inning with a homer in the fifth that tied the game.

A sacrifice fly by Kailyn Bearpaw drove in what turned out to be the deciding run

Wyandotte left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

Jennelle Lundien had a one-out single, Bartley doubled and Gracie Turner walked, but Kellyville’s Kayla Richardson got a strikeout and a grounder to third to end the game.

Bartley also had a double and single for the Lady Bears.

Lundien finished with two singles while Chelsea Hawkins, Gracie Turner, Haley Jones and Amanda Stephens each had a single.

Emma Pickering contributed two singles and Madison Riley finished with a base hit for the Ponies.

Wyandotte 9, Hulbert 1

Seven runs in the bottom of the fourth broke the game open.

Each team got a run in the first then the Lady Bears added another in the second.

Wyandotte’s 10-hit attack included a triple and single by Haley Hart, a double and single by Jennelle Lundien, a second-inning home run by Mallory Butterfield, doubles by Taylor Lundien and Bartley and singles by Turner, Jones and Stephens.

Wyandotte 15, Webb City JV 1

The Lady Bears sent 17 batters to the plate during a 12-run first inning that broke the game open.

Webb City’s lone run came in the third.

Bartley had a pair of three-run homers, Hart added a three-run home run and Butterfield added a solo shot in the first.

Hart also had a triple and double.

Taylor Lundien, Stephens, Hawkins, Turner and Jennelle Lundien finished with singles.