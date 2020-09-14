MOUNDS — Class A No. 3 Fairland suffered just its second loss of the season Saturday, Sept. 12 when Beggs squeezed out a 2-1 eight-inning victory in the finals of the Mounds Tournament.

The Lady Owls (22-2), ranked third in Class A, ran off four wins to reach the finals, beating Preston 4-2, Liberty 10-3, Mounds 4-1 and Inola 3-1.

In the championship game, the Lady Owls got their only run in the top of the fifth on an error.

Beggs scored the tying run in the sixth and the game-winner came with two out in the eighth.

Olivia Matthews, Alexis Boyd, Keena Webb and Scout Mayfield each had a single for the Lady Owls’ only hits.

Fairland 3, Inola 1

All three runs came in the top of the fifth inning. Inola had led 1-0 after scoring its lone run in the third.

Matthews singled three times for FHS.

Mayfield doubled and Erica Schertz, Alexis McGranahan and Webb all had singles.

Fairland 4, Mounds 1

Fairland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and added one more in the second.

Mounds got its only run in the fourth.

Boyd finished with two singles. Mayfield doubled and Matthews, Kinley Powell, Schertz, McGranahan and Makynzi Jones all contributed base hits.

Fairland 10, Liberty 3

All 10 runs came in the bottom of the first for the Lady Owls.

Liberty scored once in the second and added another two in the third.

Schertz belted a three-run homer as part of a first inning that saw 16 batters go to the plate.

Matthews, Powell, Boyd, Wilson and Mayfield each chipped in with a base hit.

Fairland 4, Preston 2

Schertz struck out six and walked six while tossing a four-inning no hitter.

Preston got both runs in the third, but the Lady Owls got two in the first and one each in the third and fourth.

Webb had a double and Matthews, Powell, Grace Goins and Webb each had a single.