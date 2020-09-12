CHELSEA — Wrapping up the non-district portion of the schedule on a winning note, Commerce rolled to a 40-18 win over previously unbeaten Chelsea here Friday, Sept. 11.

“We played a little bit sloppy in the first half then in the3 second half came out, executed and did what we were supposed to do,” said interim head coach Logan Cawyer. “We came out in the second half and played really well.”

Head coach Steve Moss missed the game because he and his family are on COVID-19 quarantine.

Because Commerce Public Schools adheres to the White House Coronavirus Task Force guidelines, Friday’s non-district game at Kiefer has been cancelled since Ottawa County — and the entire state of Oklahoma — falls in the red zone.

The Tigers are schedule to open District A-6 play Sept. 25 at home against Pawhuska.

“Since we don’t know what’s going to happen week-to-week, it’s good to get a win under our belt. We don't know what’s going to be next,” Cawyer said.

The Tigers had opened the season with a 40-22 loss to Galena, Kansas.

“Galena is a good team and they are kinda in the same boat (with Chelsea),” Cawyer said. “They (the Dragons) have got Coach (Matt) Hagebusch who came from Nowata. He’s a really good coach and they’re a lot better than they have been in the past. They are moving in the right direction.”

Quarterback Lance Hyatt accounted for five touchdowns in the game, including four on the ground.

He scored in every quarter, running for TDs covering 13, 5 10 and 1 yard and had a 34-yard strike to Ty Jauert in the third.

Eric Cunningham also added a 30-yard run late in the third quarter that ballooned the Tigers’ lead to 27-12.

Ethan Myers was successful on four of his extra point kicks.

On the night, Commerce had 287 yards rushing and picked up another 50 via the pass, the bulk coming on the score by Cunningham.

Hyatt completed five of his seven pass attempts with no interceptions.

“We tried to establish the run and get that going,” Cawyer said. “We threw the ball a little bit, but our main focus was getting our run game going.”

Cunningham finished with 110 yards rushing on 17 attempts and Hyatt finished with 98 on nine.

Kolby Dean was the leader on defense for the Tigers with eight assists, Seth Cunningham finished with two tackles, seven assists and a sack, Hailey had four tackles, three assists and two tackle for a loss and Spencer Osborn logged two tackles and five assists with one tackle for a loss.