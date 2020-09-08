The list of COVID-19 related cancellations/schedule changes for this week continues to grow.

Miami’s game at home with Verdigris has been bumped back to noon Saturday at Red Robertson Field due to the coronavirus and quarantine issues.

Wyandotte’s game at Chouteau has been cancelled, but the Bears now will host Ketchum in a non-district game.

The Warriors were originally scheduled to face Kansas Friday night.

The teams also will square off Oct. 23 at Ketchum in a District A-6 game.

If the contest hadn’t been added, Wyandotte wouldn’t have played its first game of 2020 until Sept. 18, when it is scheduled to host Colcord.

The Wyandotte Fall Classic is continuing forward, but with schedule changes.

Quapaw and Kansas were forced to drop out because of COVID, so only three games are being played daily at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Joining WHS in the field are Hulbert, Adair, Ketchum, Kellyville and the Webb City JV.

The fifth-place game will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. and the championship at 1 p.m.