COMMERCE — Commerce will be going into its 2020 football season opener blind.

“We have no film,” head coach Steve Moss said. “They didn’t scrimmage at all. We traded two from last year, but who knows.”

This will be the fifth time in the past eight seasons that the Tigers have played an opener against an out-of-state opponent.

They started the 2012-13 campaigns with Mt. Vernon, Missouri, and opened with Sarcoxie, Missouri, in 2017-2018.

Commerce faced Class 2A power Adair the previous two years.

In other action Friday night, it will be Crossing Christian at Bluejacket and Watts at Welch.

Quapaw's game at Dewey has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Wyandotte, Fairland and Afton all had Week One byes.

The Tigers are coming off a 7-4 season that included a 33-7 loss to Barnsdall in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Eleven starters are back from that team, including District A-6 co-defensive player of the year Kolby Dean.

Dean had 247 tackles, including 68 solos, with 20 quarterback sacks.

On the offensive side, CHS returns all-district quarterback Eric Cunningham, fullback Seth Hailey and tailback Lance Hyatt.

CHS hopes to run its streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 20.

They’ve qualified 36 times in a 48-year span.

Galena was 6-4 a year ago, losing to Frontenac 20-6 in the Kansas 3A Quadrant 1 semifinals.

The Bulldogs return seven starters, but only two are seniors: running back/linebacker A.J. Holmes and running back/linebacker Deacon Henson.