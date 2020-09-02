Quapaw at Dewey cancelled due to COVID-19

Wyandotte, Fairland and Afton are open

Miami @ Jay

Records

Miami 0-1, Jay 0-1

Last week

Dewey 52, Miami 42; Adair 46, Jay 7

Last meeting

Jay 30, Miami 7 (2019)

Series record

Jay leads 15-8, dating back to 1988

Did you know?

Jay has won four of the last five meetings.

Galena @ Commerce

Season opener for both teams

Last meeting

Commerce 34, Galena 30 (1961)

Series record

Commerce leads 5-0, dating back to 1926

Did you know?

The teams met twice in the 1926 season the Tigers romping 77-0 in the season opener then 63-0 in the finale.

Watts @ Welch

Records

Watts 0-0, Welch 0-1

Last week

Wilson-Henryetta 58, Welch 12

Last meeting

Watts 56, Welch 6 (2019)

Series record

Welch leads 28-10, dating back to 1980

Did you know?

Watts, Bluejacket, Big Cabin and Foyil to form the first eight-man football district on the east side of Oklahoma in 1976. Welch made the transition in 1980.

Cross Christian Academy @ Bluejacket

Season opener for both teams

First meeting

Did you know?

Cross Christian is a private Christian school located at Eucha.