MIAMI — Forty-two points a lot of times will mean a comfortable, or semi-confortable, victory.

But not Friday night.

Dewey countered a big third quarter by Miami and rolled to a 52-42 victory at Red Robertson Field.

“It was ‘same ole, same ole’ where they big played us to death,” MHS head coach Zach Gardner said. “With the heat and humidity and having to play through that, your adrenaline lets you do a lot more when you have the lead.”

Miami took a 27-24 lead with 2:49 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Karson Jinks and the ensuing conversion run by Josh Thronebury.

That lasted less than a minute as the Bulldoggers took the lead for good on a 2-yard run by Trent Muninger and the conversion.

The Wardogs were within three 38-35) with 9:01 to play when Jinks went in from the 3 and Thronebury tacked on the conversion.

However, a pair of Dewey scores late helped the visitors pull away.

MHS’ final touchdown was an 11-yard pass from Jinks to freshman wide receiver Garrett Walls at the 1:21 mark.

Dewey converted on fourth down three times, and had a couple “and-long” situations.

Three of the Bulldoggers’ touchdowns came on big plays.

“They kept us on our heels,” Gardner said.

The 42 points are the second most in a season opener for the Dogs since hanging 48 on Grove in the 1993 debut.

It also is the second most combined points in a game since 2016, when Verdigris and MHS combined for 99, when the Cardinals rolled 61-38.

The game marked a successful homecoming for former Wardog standout Trent Turner, whose Bulldoggers rolled up 466 yards in total offense, including 289 via the pass.

A holding penalty erased a cross-country kickoff return for a TD by Walls midway through the fourth quarter.

“We knew we were going to have some mistakes; obviously everybody does, but as much youth as we put out there. … We’re not happy by any means, but we’re seeing some bright things,” Gardner said. “We saw some positives that we can carry over to next week, but obviously, we’ve got a lot of things to work on, too.”

Miami wound up with 357 yards in total offense, with 278 coming on the ground.

Josh Thronebury led the way with 177 yards and two touchdowns while Karson Jinks added 90 yards on 18 carries with a pair of scores.

Jinks completed 11 of his 25 pass attempts, netting 89 yards and a touchdown.

His brother, Keaton had six catches for 33 yards. Walls and Thronebury added three and two receptions, respectively.

Corbin Buford and Tate Lewis were the Bulldoggers’ offensive leaders; Buford rushing for 160 yards and two touchdowns and Lewis completed 17 of his 34 passes for 260 yards

Six different players caught at least one pass for the Bulldoggers.

Dewey was flagged 15 times (for 122 yards), which ties for fourth most penalties by an opponent. Tulsa McLain also had 15 in a 2013 game.

Miami travels to Jay Friday night for a National Guard Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs opened their season with a 46-7 loss at Adair.