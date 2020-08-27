MIAMI — In what has become the norm, Rodeo Miami has become a highly popular event on the American Cowboys Rodeo Association circuit.

Some 400 cowboys and cowgirls will be on hand for the 2020 event, which runs Friday and Saturday at the Miami Fairgrounds Arena.

There will be slack competition Thursday evening.

According to rodeo chair Bob Carder, the breakdown by performance for the various events will be:

Barrel racing — 55 on Thursday, seven Friday and nine Saturday.

Steer wrestling — 44 Thursday, seven Friday and seven Saturday.

Tiedown roping — 60 Thursday, eight Friday and 10 Saturday.

Breakaway — 59 Thursday, seven Friday and 10 Saturday.

Team roping — 53 teams Thursday, seven Friday and seven Saturday.

Bareback riding — 10 Friday and 10 Saturday.

Saddle bronc riding — five Friday and seven Saturday.

Bull riding — 12 Friday and 12 Saturday.

Carder said 30 are expected for the mutton busting every night and at least 16 in the peewee barrels.

Miami will be the center of the rodeo universe this weekend since there also are rodeos at Grove and Carthage, Missouri.

Rodeo Miami has been honored as the ACRA rodeo of the year each time since it was first held in 2010.

The rodeo originally was scheduled for May 1-2, but was bumped to this weekend because of COVID-19.

Organizers are following CDC coronavirus guidelines.

Carder said the layout of the arena has been completely reconfigured.

The bucking chutes now are located on the south end and bleachers ring the arena floor.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. each night.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the kids’ activities starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Rodeo performances kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, while slack on Thursday kicks off at 6 p.m.

Mutton busting contestants need to register nightly at the grandstands by 6 p.m. Entrants must weigh 60 pounds or less and be 6 and younger.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $12 for adults and $5 for kids. At the gate, tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

A two-day adult ticket can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the gate for $25.

The Rodeo Miami Queen, Teen and Sweetheart will be crowned Friday following the first event.