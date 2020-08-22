By Mike Tupa

What a difference a year — and geography — made Thursday night for the Bartlesville High School volleyball team.

Coming off back-to-back road losses, the savvier, more-experienced Lady Bruin squad displayed waves of crescendoing dominance against the gritty but overwhelmed Ponca City Lady Wildcats.

Bartlesville (3-2) torpedoed to the three-set sweet, 25-13, 27-25, 25-8, to remain perfect at home (3-0) — in fact, they haven’t lost a set at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

The team also recognized its 12th-graders for Senior Night — formally recognizing Hannah Lindsly, Tatiana Flores and Alli Wood for their contributions during the past three-plus seasons.

After struggling the past three years to rev up much winning traction — except for an 11-11 mark in last seasons final 22 matches — this trio of battle-tested warriors appear to be part of a rousing revival in 2020.

Bartlesville has captured three victories in the first 10 days — compared to last year, when Bartlesville didn’t record its third win until Sept. 13, 31 days into the schedule.

The Lady Bruins spewed a string of exclamation points during Thursday’s thunderous thumping.

Junior hitter Mia Otten electrified the audience like a power plant — 17 kills and seven serving aces.

Wood, who moved back to setter for a couple of sets, finished with 16 assists, three kills and three aces.

Flores racked up 2.5 blocks and three kills. Freshman middle hitter Kelsey Ward came through with one block and two kills.

Otten set the explosive tone early — nine kills, on 15 sets, in the opening game.

“She got a little tired, I think,” by the time the third set rolled around, second-year Bartlesville head volleyball coach Jen Ward said.

Coach Ward also poured the syrup of praise on Wood’s sweet performance.

“Alli had quite the night,” Wood said. “She set well and hit well.”

Ward also made a tactical move by switching junior Sydney Collins back to libero — where she had started the past two years. Collins had lined up at setter the first four matches this season.

In Collins’ place, Ward moved Wood, who split time last year at setter.

“It was fun to see Sydney at libero again,” Ward said.

But, in the third set, Wood went back to the front line.

“We weren’t getting any production out of our left side,” Ward explained. “Alli had three kills in the third set.”

After pounding Ponca City like a piñata in game one, 25-13, Bartlesville felt the squeeze of challenge in the middle set.

Ponca City pushed the Lady Bruins to the limit before Bartlesville carved out the 27-25 victory.

“They (Lady Wildcats) definitely played their best set in the second and we didn’t play well,” Ward said. “We just had several hitting errors on our side. They’re a good team. I think they’ve struggled early because I was told they had had only one practice since July 31. … That’s a good little team. I think they’ll be more threatening later in the season.”

The third set was no contest. Bartlesville bolted to the 25-8 decision to give the three seniors a fiery victory on their night of honor.

Coach Ward also honored the performance of Kelsey Ward, who is establishing herself as a force in the center or left-side of the front row.

Coach Ward praised the team’s chemistry and summarized, “It was a good night for the Bruins.”

Bartlesville was slated to play this weekend at the Regent Prep tourney and to be back home Tuesday to take on Muskogee.