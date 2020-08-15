By Mike Tupa

Add a couple more quality wins to Dewey High School’s softball team’s ledger.

Energized by the precision pitching of Briley Davis, the Lady Doggers dumped Hominy, 5-0, and put away Pocola, 5-3, in Beggs Festival play Friday.

Davis unleashed a one-hitter against Hominy and let the offense do the rest.

In the second inning, Savana Moll singled, stole second and third and scored on Makenna Smith’s bunt, for the only run Davis would need.

Dewey added an insurance run in the third when Gabby Higbee doubled, stole third and annexed home plate on an error on a ball put in play by Maycee Smith.

Higbee and Tristan Hinkle both scored in the fifth inning for two more tallies.

Pocola — a high-quality foe that barely missed out last year on going to state — scored first to go up, 1-0, in the top of the first.

But, in the bottom of the first, Higbee walked, stole her way to third and scored on Kaleena Downing’s safety. Downing also scored in the inning on Moll’s double.

The second inning saw Tristan Hinkle blast a two-run homer for what would be the winning hit. Earlier in the week, Hinkle had hammered a grand slam.

Also in the second inning, Katie Wright got on base on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice contacted by Higbee.

Rian Davis also stole a base.

Adding a run scored was Ali Ramos.

Davis snapped off a four-hitter, with four strikeouts.

Next up, Dewey picks up forfeit win Monday against a district foe and is home at 5 p.m. Tuesday to play Sperry.