This isn’t your older sister’s Bartlesville High School volleyball team.

For the first time in seven years — since 2013 — Lady Bruin varsity spikers have spurted to a 2-0 record to start the season.

In fact, their sizzling start is even more impressive than that.

Not since at least 2009 — or perhaps before, the results of the first two matches in 2009 are undocumented on Maxpreps — have the Lady Bruins pulverized their first two foes in 3-0 sweeps.

After having routed Sapulpa on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20, Bartlesville followed up by putting away a very stubborn Skiatook squad, 26-24, 25-23, 25-16, on Thursday.

Bartlesville captured both victories in front of spirited supporters at the sumptuous Bruin Fieldhouse.

“I was thrilled out ream really played well and have a balanced attack,” said second-year Lady Bruin head coach Jen Ward, whose winning record is 13-11 for the most recent 24 matches, going back partway to last season. “I was really happy with how we played.”

Skiatook proved to be a worthy foe — scrapping and clawing and refusing to be intimidated.

But, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t deal with a Lady Bruin crew that was colorblind to emotional traffic signals — just when it looked like the yellow light was ready to turn red on their attack, they attacked like it was a “go” light all the way.

Twice, Skiatook made amazing rallies to threaten to halt Bartlesville’s win streak.

But, each time, Bartlesville — energized by Mia Otten, who loomed as large as Mrs. Paul Bunyan — revved up in crunchtime and pulled out the victories.

In the first game, Bartlesville squandered a 24-20 lead as Skiatook stormed back to tie it, 24-24. But, the Lady Bruins regained the momentum on Otten’s crushing, untouched kill to the back line and the won it on a Skiatook penalty point.

In game two, Bartlesville again led, 24-20, to arrive at game point. Skiatook scooted to within one point, 24-23, but Otten then nailed down the win with another floor-blistering spike.

“When we dropped a few points, we were able to regain our composure and get our momentum back,” Ward noted. “That’s something in which our team has shown a lot of growth. Last year we could not recover when we dropped a few points.”

In the third game, Skiatook’s legs appeared to turn a tad rubber against the relentless Lady Bruin hitting machine.

Tatiana Flores stepped forward like Neil Armstrong — operating in a higher realm — to punish the Lady Bulldogs. She made an early middle doink to break a 3-3 tie — putting the Lady Bruins ahead for good, 4-3 — and later smashed a lollipop opportunity in the middle to stretch Bartlesville’s lead to 16-11 and all but snuff out Skiatook’s candle of flickering hope. Starting with that kill, Bartlesville tore to a 10-5 run to end the game.

Flores finished with a career-best nine kills; Hannah Lindsly and Alli Wood also each shredded the Lady Bulldog defense with fiery darts for points.

“Hannah and Alli continued to hold their own out there,” Ward said. “They’re still contributing, which is really good news for us.”

The 6-foot-3 left-handed hitting Otten recorded one of the greatest-ever single-game hitting storms in Lady Bruin history — 23 kills. She also served three aces.

Setter Sydney Collins provided invaluable impact — 20-plus assists to energize the offensive onslaught.

Lindsly added 10 digs.

Next up, the Lady Bruins are set to travel Monday to Enid and Tuesday to Jenks. They are slated to be back home Thursday — for Senior Night — against Ponca City.

Their final August home game is planned for Aug. 25 against Muskogee.

Following are some additional highlights from Thursday’s games:

Bartlesville 26, Skiatook 24: A slam dunk kill in the middle by Flores seemed to spruce up Bartlesville’s voltage in the first few minutes.

That opened a 5-0 run, including a service ace by Otten, to push Bartlesville ahead, 9-4.

A little later, Kelsey Ward made a hustling play get a hand on hard-to-handle ball and deflect it to Otten, who then pounded a cross-court kill to push Bartlesville’s lead to 13-6.

Near the end, Collins’ delivered a service ace to bump Bartlesville to within one point of game point, 23-19. But, Skiatook then made its character-driven run to pull even, 24-24. The aforementioned Otten kill gave Bartlesville the last injection of energy it needed to yank out the victory.

Bartlesville 25, Skiatook 23: Wood turned in an effective serving turn — highlighted by a couple of Lindsly kills — to power Bartlesville to a 6-3 lead.

However, Skiatook came back to tie it at 7-7, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-11.

Bartlesville continued to grind away, with Otten, Wood and Flores all piling up points.

Once again, Bartlesville had just a little too much “oomph” — or Otten — and the end.

Bartlesville 25, Skiatook 16: Some of the unsung heroes in this game and throughout the night included libero Katy Lauritsen and Cambria Brewster. Lauritsen hustled everywhere in the backcourt to bolster the receive/passing game and Brewster augmented the hitting power and overall athleticism. She also served for Bartlesville’s 24th point, and Lexi Jones then scored the winning point from the middle blocker spot.