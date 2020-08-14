By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Following an initial jolt of energy on Monday, Bartlesville High School’s fall football camp has appeared to settle down in more business-like fashion.

“Probably the most memorable practice we had was Monday,” Bruin head coach Jason Sport said. “I think today (Wednesday), with all our coaches we were very efficient.”

But, Sport perceives a fresh — and exciting — attitude blossoming among the players.

“One thing probably has surprised me the most, which is expectation,” he explained. “There are times when we have a group on the field in a team-like activity and other guys on the sideline watching. It seems like those kids are more engaged in what’s going on on the field and taking mental reps until they get a chance to go back on the field. Sometimes that’s a tough deal, but we’ve got a lot more kids focused. ... We’ve made it important that let’s seize every opportunity.”

The athletes sitting out a play “should score a touchdown in their mental rep.”

Practices also are following a new pattern, where the freshmen and eighth-graders are working out during part of the time the varsity is there.

“We do that so that we can get as many eyes as we can on the kids coaching-wise,” Sport said. “It’s fun to see those light bulbs coming on.”

Sport also has a little more personal reason to benefit from watching the middle-school warriors go through their paces —his son is a quarterback.

“He’s working hard and he’s throwing hard,” Sport said.

In addition, “a lot of coaches have kids on the younger teams,” including offensive coordinator Jason Munoz.

Meanwhile, the competition for the starting varsity quarterback spot continues to be an important aspect of the first week of camp.

Sport said he’s been impressed with the throwing ability that he’s witnessed.

Candidates include varsity veterans Paxton Bradford and Harrison Clark, and younger hopefuls Simian Gilkey and Dereck Farrimond.

The coaches have designed the practices so that Bradford and Clark get reps at quarterback with the main offense.

When Bradford and Clark move to the defensive side, Farrimond and Gilkey get their turn at the position.

“We try to compare apples to apples,” Sport said. “We will start to chart every throw and every time a quarterback bobbles a ball. It also depends on the group they’re with. A lot of things go into it.”

Many of the questions regarding positions throughout the lineup won’t be answered until the team is allowed to practice with pads, starting Friday.

One of the returnees that could play a larger role this year is Max Munoz, another son of the offensive coordinator.

“He stepped in last year at the fullback position and did a good job,” Sport said. “We like him this year at inside linebacker. He’s doing a good job on defense.”

But, it’s hard to say without pads who might be the new feature runningback(s) or fill other needed billets, the coach added.

A couple of players that have caught his eye as potential impact defensive backs are Nick Folks and Adam Davidson, both seniors.

Folks “is smooth like butter,” Sport said. “He glides around.”

Davidson also has displayed impressive athleticism.

“They have the potential to be starters at both corners. ... Those two guys are consistently working and getting better.”

The defensive backfield was one of the areas hit hard by graduation.

Bartlesville plans an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Saturday at Custer Stadium, for which 45 to 50 snaps have been scripted, Sport said.

The Bruins are scheduled to travel on Aug. 21 to Jenks for a scrimmage, and to play host on Aug. 27 to Coweta for another scrimmage.

The season opener is planned for Sept. 4 at home against Claremore, but after that the Bruins will play a road-heavy schedule the next nine weeks.