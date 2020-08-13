By Mike Tupa

Boosted by the top of its batting order, Bartlesville High School’s varsity softball team racked up a slam dunk in Tuesday’s season opener at Enid.

The Lady Bruins’ first four hitters — Shaleigh Gilkey, Brynlee Dryden, Sydney Price and Kaitlyn Sanders — combined for four RBI’s, three runs scored, two doubles and 5-for-11 hits to power Bartlesville to a 5-1 victory.

This was the 10th career victory for second-year Lady Bruin head coach Kyle Minton.

Dryden set the pace by ripping two hits, scoring twice and driving in one run. Price added a double and two RBI’s.

Gilkey also harvested a double and scored one tally, while Sanders singled and plated a run.

But, the remainder of the Lady Bruin lineup struggled, finishing 1-for-13, with two runs scored (Allie Scullawl and Taylor Price).

Schaper recorded the only hit of that group.

Lexie Burton and Scullawl reached base as hit batsmen.

Price hurled the complete-game gym, snapping off a five-hitter with no walks and six K’s in 7.0 innings.

Price only need 87 pitches to polish off Enid; 60 of her offerings went for strikes.

Price labored the first four innings without any run support, as the Lady Bruins sputtered through their first rotation at the dish.

But, in the top of the fourth, Dryden hammered the orb for a lead-off single; Sydney Price came up next and walked to put two runners on base.

Sanders then singled home Dryden to tie the game, 1-1.

A couple of minutes later, courtesy runner Taylor Price — substituting for Sydney Price — dashed home on the back end of a doubleplay to push Bartlesville ahead, 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Bruins added three more runs — two of them on Sydney Price’s double — to wrap up the scoring.

Sydney Price also nailed down the victory by retiring nine of the final 10 Enid batters.

Bartlesville’s home opener is set at 7 p.m. Thursday night — weather permitting — against Sand Springs.

On Friday, Bartlesville is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Choctaw.