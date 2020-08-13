By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

On your mark…

Get set…

Win!

That’s thrust the Dewey High School varsity softball team employed on opening day Tuesday to eclipse Kansas High School in district doubleheader competition.

Fueled by the precision pitching of Briley Davis and the predatory ball-blasting of Savana Moll, Dewey surged past its host, 9-3 and 18-4.

Moll mashed three homers on the day — two in the first game — and finished with a landslide of RBI’s as the lead percussionist in Dewey’s symphony of Offensive Raps-ody in A Major.

But, she wasn’t the only the Lady Dogger to make a big noise at the plate.

Tristan Hinkle slammed a homer and a double, Gabby Higbee and Kaleena Downing pounded three hits apiece and Katie Wright rapped a double.

Davis, meanwhile, allowed only two earned runs in the first game and kept Kansas batters more discombobulated than a chicken in an earthquake.

Lady Dogger head coach Niki Keck — who last season guided the program to its first state tourney appearance in 16 years — saw plenty about which to be happy.

She even perceived a positive in one area where Dewey struggled.

“Our defense was a little shaky at the start of the first game,” leading to five errors, Keck noted.

But, Dewey bore down to limit the damage, giving up only one run in the face of the miscues.

“We kind of showed our maturity,” Keck said. “We’re not snowballing but working ourselves out of jams.”

A major part of Dewey’s response to its defensive woes was pitcher Davis.

Maycee Smith also saw pitching time on the day for Dewey.

Next up, Dewey is set to play Friday at the Beggs Festival, taking on Hominy and Glenpool.

Dewey 9, Kansas 3: In game one, Higbee set the tone in the leadoff spot by lashing a double, stealing two bases and scoring twice. Downing added a double and scored once.

Moll broke loose with a pair of dingers four RBI’s.

Smith contributed a single and two base thefts.

Davis finished with six strikeouts.

Dewey 18, Kansas 4: Dewey batters hammered six extra-base hits.

Higbee didn’t record one of them but still finished with a pair of singles and three runs scored.

Hinkle twinkled like a million-volt star by delivering a double and circuit clout, pilfering three bases and scoring four times.

Downing tacked on a double and a single, stole two bags and scored three tallies.

Moll’s stick staggered Kansas pitching with a double and homer; she also stole a base.

Wright doubled and Smith collected a RBI single.

Wright “also made multiple great defensive plays at first base,” Keck added.