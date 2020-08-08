By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Let’s just make this blanket statement — no area high school football coach got hit harder by high school graduation than Barnsdall’s Kylee Sweeney.

Departed seniors Michael Marin, Joe Cole, Heath Moles and Braden Kelley might have been nicknamed by Panther opponents as the Four Nightmares of Total Eclipse.

Add to that list of diploma-grabbers linemen Matthew Muse, Josh Lewis, Cash Perrier, Matthew Lucas, Chance McGill and Ashton Armstrong, and Barnsdall’s devastation of lost talent might contend for the 11th plague of Egypt.

Between them, these seniors boosted Barnsdall to a cumulative 27-18 record and three playoff years in their four seasons.

By contrast, in the previous four years, Barnsdall had recorded only 13 wins and one postseason appearance.

In fact, from 2004 through 2015, Barnsdall won only 30 games — compared to 27 from 2016-19.

So, they will be missed.

But, don’t cry a river of tears just yet for Sweeney as he enters his fifth year leading the Panthers.

For one thing, Barnsdall has been reclassified down to eight-man football, making his job of reloading much easier.

And, his cupboard of proven talent is not empty.

Returning veterans include linemen Trace Wells, and Carson Dildine and Carson Aushwitz, and skill-type standouts Josh Weber, Carson Aushwitz, Keegan Marin and Bryce Shores.

Wells, who weighs 285 pounds, squatted 400-plus pounds during summer weightlifting.

Aushwitz, who weighs only 140, benched 215 pounds.

Weber benched 205 pounds and recorded his best clean at 215 pounds.

Marin — who racked up seven sacks last season — benched 215 pounds and squatted 335.

Weber, Aushwitz and Marin are among the candidates to fill the vacated starting quarterback position.

All three will play key roles regardless of where they line up, Sweeney said.

Sweeney said he expects between 18 to 20 athletes, which is just a few fewer than last year’s squad, which bolted to a 9-3 record and spot in the Class A quarterfinals in 11-man play.

Three athletes that didn’t play last year but are in the mix for this season include Brock Borrego, James Allen, Holden Billingsley and Steve Slone, Sweeney said.

Barnsdall doesn’t get any break coming out of the gate. The Panthers open the season against Regent Prep, which finished 14-1 last season as the state runner-up in Class B.