With numbers hopefully up about 125-to-133 percent compared to the last couple of years and promising attitude, Nowata High School is set to charge Monday into fall camp.

First-year Ironmen head coach Graham Snelding plans a 2 p.m. meeting to start things off, followed by final equipment check out and practice.

Like other area teams, Nowata eyes a short practice window prior to its season opener Aug. 28 against Oklahoma Union.

The Ironmen plan less than two full weeks of work prior to their scrimmage Aug. 21 at Caney Valley.

It all starts with numbers and Snelding is planning on between 30 to 35 bodies, although he would like to see two or three kids come out of the hallways to bolster the roster. Nowata’s roster settled at fewer than 25 a couple of years ago and finished at less than 30 last season.

The Ironmen are coming off a 5-6 showing from last season — a significant improvement from a cumulative 1-19 mark the previous two years.

But, this will be the fifth-straight year Nowata opens with a head coach different from the previous season. In fact, only one of those five head coaches had even been on the Nowata staff the previous year.

But, the Ironmen’s offseason preparation followed a positive storyline, considering the situation.

“We’ve had a lot in the weightroom and we had 7-on-7 (passing league) so we kind of have a general idea on where players should go,” Snelding said. “We’ve also been talking with some coaches who have already been there.”

Broden Monroe is ahead in the competition as the new starting quarterback, “unless we see something we haven’t seen so far,” Snelding said.

Monroe separated himself during the 7-on-7 action.

“He’s a senior and has that leadership level,” Snelding said. He’s athletic and a long kid, he has a good arm and a had a feel for our passing game. He did a good job learning our reads. … He took the steps necessary to separate himself.”

Brayden Humphries heads into fall camp with a step up in the competition as the feature ballcarrier.

“He’s been working hard in the weightroom,” Snelding said.

The defensive line remains unsettled and there also are some decisions to be made at one of the receiver slots.

Emmett Sells stepped up in summer work and is the primary option for the ‘X’ pot, while Trenton Smith is penciled in at the slot, Snelding said.

Eli Savala is getting a strong look at another receiver billet, as well as at cornerback.

Freshman Zack Savala is one of the candidates for the ‘Z’ receiver position.

“Everyone has been working hard and they seem excited,” Snelding summarized.