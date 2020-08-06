MIAMI — State champion powerlifting teams and all-state athletes from Miami were recognized during a ceremony Wednesday night at the Miami Activity Center.

The Miami’s High School girls’ state powerlifting championship team was recognized and were presented rings saluting their accomplishment.

The Will Rogers Middle School seventh and eighth grade boys’ powerlifting teams were also saluted.

This was the second straight title for the seventh graders.

Jade White, Sierra Burrow and Hannah Hardcastle all turned in first place finishes as the Lady Wardogs rolled up 163 points.

White was the meet’s outstanding lifter in the squat, bench and total weight.

MHS had eight total medalists among its 19 total lifters.

The Lady Wardogs had finished as runners-up in 2019 and was the 12th state title in MHS history. It was its first since 2009 when it won the state dance championship.

“The girls have bought into it and it’s really shown,” said Miami coach Zach Gardner. “It’s paid dividends for them to win a state championship like they did.”

Durant was second in the team standings at 155 and Broken Bow claimed third with 126 points.

The seventh graders rolled up 254 points and easily outdistanced runner-up Colcord, which had 94 points.

WRMS’ seventh grade team had three first-place winners: Kahler Walker at 114 pounds, Seth Davis at 145 and Reece Satterwhite at 181.

Satterwhite was the outstanding lifter in the heavyweight class in the squat and bench press.

In the eighth-grade division, the Wardogs finished with 306 points, followed by Colcord with 91 and Hilldale with 81.

Joven Mironchick was the outstanding lightweight deadlift winner, Kim Chura the outstanding heavyweight squat and Dominic Humble the outstanding heavyweight bench press.

Trevin Patton, Mironchick, Hunter Nichols and Chura were winners at 105, 123, 181 and heavyweight, respectively.

Also honored at the ceremony were MHS’ five all-staters — Reagan Allemann, Emie Haile, Jade White, Hannah Hardcastle and Sierra Burrow — received their jackets from their respective coaches.

Haile was a double honoree, being recognized in track as well as cheerleading.

Allemann was an all-stater in boys’ soccer while White, Hardcastle and Sierra Burrow received honors in girls’ powerlifting.