(Note: As a nod to the sports past — and other issues vital to the people of that time — the E-E is revisiting some of the history from 1929, primarily revolving around the Bartlesville High Wildcat football season. This is the final of a multi-part series.)

By Mike Tupa

E-E Sports Editor

As the 1929 campaign approached its conclusion, Col-Hi continued to win to end the decade on a high note heading into tougher times economically for many.

Wildcats 7, McAlester 0

The Wildcat defense posted its fifth shutout of the season in a game played on Armistice Day (Nov. 11). Armistice Day celebrated the end of World War I and several towns during that era and for many years afterward commemorated the day with a high school football game.

Defenders W. Crowder and O’Neill forced McAlester to punt in the first quarter.

After the Wildcats received and downed the punt, Newsom completed a 20-yard pass to Tims. That would be Bartlesville’s lone completion of the day.

The Wildcats punted on third down of that drive and McAlester fumbled the ball as Bartlesville recovered at the McAlester 15-yard line.

That led to a 10-yard touchdown run by Langston, who went into the end zone standing up.

McAlester would outgain the Wildcats in offense, 127-67, in the loss.

Blackwell 6, Wildcats 0

Bad luck struck the Wildcats in their next-to-last game. A blocked punt led to Blackwell’s lone touchdown.

The score came in the second quarter, even though Bartlesville’s Harned threw the runner for a one-yard loss on the first play after the block recovery at the five-yard line.

Later in the game, Harned and Crowder made a goalline stand as Blackwell tried unsuccessfully on four straight plays to punch the ball across the goal line.

Wildcats 59, Pawhuska 0

Again, the Wildcats spiced up a holiday, this time Thanksgiving, in the final game.

Dallas Clark scored four touchdowns to lead the rout. This was the final game for the halfback, who had had a mediocre career until this final contest. In fact, he had never scored a high school touchdown before this game.

One of his scores was on a 96-yard run.

Langston added three touchdowns and Newsom scored twice.

Newsom set up the final touchdown by returning an interception 30 yards and then running the ball in from 18 yards out on the subsequent first play from scrimmage.

Crowder, Skinner and Klein received credit for their good tackling.

The Wildcats outgained Pawhuska by more than 300 yards.