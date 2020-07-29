NORMAN — Amid the uncertainty of college football’s immediate future, a contract extension for University of Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley was approved Tuesday by the school’s board of regents.

Riley’s contract was extended two years through the 2025 season and carries an average annual value of $7.535 million.

Riley’s contract was restructured to increase his “additional and outside income from unrestricted private funds” by $1 million effective Feb. 1, 2021, while the annual stay benefit was decreased by $200,000 annually and the supplemental income retirement reduced $650,000 annually.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said the raises for not only Riley but for the rest of the football coaching staff were agreed to in February before the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread across college athletics.

“We felt, obviously. That it’s important for us to keep our commitment,” Castiglione said. “We’re very, very understanding of the unique times that we’re in, but in our normal, productive way we started conversations back in early December that resulted in an agreement in principal in February. With that said, it’s reflective of the marketplace. Most importantly, it allows Oklahoma, our program and our fans to have the certainty that our coaches are connected to us for an extended period of time.”

Castiglione said Riley — whose name has been mentioned for numerous NFL opening in recent years — again showed a commitment to remain at OU with the contract extension.

“His actions have always demonstrated his commitment and love for what he’s doing here at OU, starting with his players and his coaching staff,” Castiglione said. “That’s evident every day to be candid. … His mindset of having, first, the best interest of the program in mind, and the people who are involved in the program, as well as an eye on the future and how Oklahoma can be best positioned for success in the near term and the long term — he’s never hesitated on that.”

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch received the biggest raise of the assistants, going up $400,000 to $1.8 million annually.

Grinch’s contract was extended through the 2022 season.

Each of the other football assistants received raises as well, with their contracts extended through 2021.

Several members of the athletic department who earn $1 million per year or more — Riley, Castiglione, Grinch, softball coach Patty Gasso, men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger and women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale — recently agreed to a 10 percent salary reduction in the wake of the pandemic.

“‘We completed a conversation and made a commitment,” Castiglione said. “We’re sticking with our commitment as we would.

“We’re going to continue to evolve with what the world presents, handle whatever number of waves this includes and make sure that when the waves subside, that we’re standing as strong as we possibly can to begin to move forward into whatever the new reality becomes.”

Coaches in other sports didn’t receive raises but instead contract extensions. Coale’s contract was extended through 2024, Gasso’s through 2027, baseball coach Skip Johnson’s 2024, women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler’s through 2026, Kruger’s through 2024, men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams’ through 2026.

Track coach Tim Langford, who was recently promoted to head coach after holding the interim tag, received a raise as well.

Football strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie’s salary was raised $50,000 to $430,000 per year, while basketball strength and conditioning coach Bryce Daub’s salary was raised from $150,000 to $167,000.