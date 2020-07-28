(Note: As a nod to the sports past — and other issues vital to the people of that time — the Examiner-Enterprise is revisiting some of the history from 1929, primarily revolving around the Bartlesville High Wildcat football season. This is the first of a multi-part series.)

By Mike Tupa

E-E Sports Editor

“The Whole Cast Talks!”

So boasted a movie ad in the Bartlesville Morning-Examiner on Sept. 3, 1929, for “The Canary Murder Case,” starring William Powell.

The same day, the newspaper reported on a tragic near-double suicide of newlyweds in Kansas City. The groom had shot himself to death while the wife was in dangerous condition after swallowing poison. The acts apparently had come as a result of a quarrel.

In Cleveland, Ohio, 100,000 people gathered to salute Dr. Hugo Eckener, the pilot of the Graf Zeppelin, which had flown around the world.

Meanwhile, about 40 young men in Bartlesville likely were paying little attention to the world about them.

They were probably two tired after having started two-a-day football practices on Sept. 2 for the upcoming high school football season.

“Tomorrow morning the Wildcat pigskin artists will don their uniforms for the first workout of the season at Johnstone park,” according to an article in the Sunday, Sept. 1, 1929, Morning-Examiner. “Suits were checked out yesterday and all the Feline moleskin wearers are eager and anxious to stick a toe into the inflated bulb and grab a few passes.”

Approximately 40 Bartlesville High students had checked out equipment and more were expected on the first day of practice.

The two-a-days were to last until the start the school in mid-September. The practices were slated daily from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The hot weather doesn’t seem to dampen or dissipate the enthusiasm of the pigskin rooters and Monday morning at 8:30 o’clock one of the biggest and peppiest pack of Wildcats will be on hand to greet the coaches, Ted Kurtz and C.C. Custer that has ever turned out for a pre-season practice in Bartlesville,” the article concluded.

Kurtz was the head coach while Custer served as the assistant coach and also as athletic director.

There were high expectations for the 1929 team, which opened its two-a-days, fittingly, on Labor Day.

Bartlesville’s football tradition already was well known. The Wildcats had nine former players on the team at Phillips University in Enid, including eight lettermen.

The group of ex-Wildcats at Phillips included 1928 high school grad Frank McGuire and graduates from earlier years including Harvey Sark, an all-state college tackle; Doc Locke, team captain; Lawrence Campbell; Bill Billion; Chuck Spaulding; Jim and Bruce Jones; and Harry Smith.

In addition, the Phillips’ assistant coach was another former Bartlesville player, Haskell Elam.

(The next part is planned Wednesday.)