MIAMI — Northeastern A&M was picked fourth by coaches and fifth by members of the media in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference preseason polls.

The results have traditionally been announced at the league’s media day, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kilgore (Texas) College has been picked by coaches and media as the team to beat in the conference during the 2020 season — whenever it starts.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced earlier this month of its plans to push all fall sports — including football — back to spring because of COVID-19.

No starting date for football has been announced.

The Golden Norse had one of the four first-place votes in the coaches’ poll, netting 32 points.

They had one vote each for second, third, sixth and eighth and two votes for fourth.

Kilgore got four first-place votes and Navarro (Texas) Community College and New Mexico Military Institute also received a first.

Kilgore wound up with 51 total points, followed by Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College with 43, Navarro 38, NEO with 32, NMMI with 30 and Blinn (Texas) College had 29.

In polling among the media, the Norsemen had 23 points — three fifths, three sixths and two for seventh.

Kilgore picked up three firsts and 52 total points, Navarro received two firsts and 44 total and Blinn tallied 40 points with one vote for first.

Tyler and New Mexico had 20 points each and Cisco tallied eight.

Kilgore was 8-2 overall and 6-1 in coach Willie Gooden’s first season.

The top-seeded Rangers suffered a 20-10 upset loss to No. 4 seed New Mexico Military Institute in the first round of the SWJCFC playoffs in 2019.

Navarro topped NMMI 36-35 in the conference title game.