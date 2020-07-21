Most NBA players can only guess what suiting up in a crowdless arena will feel like, but Thunder guard Abdel Nader has firsthand knowledge of the suddenly relevant subject.

On Dec. 14, 2016, Nader scored 22 points for the Maine Red Claws against the Long Island Nets inside the cavernous Barclays Center. G League games rarely draw gigantic crowds, but that day was particularly desolate. All 19,000 seats were empty.

“I definitely remember playing that game,” Nader said last week.

That was the norm for the 2016-17 Long Island Nets. The G League team was scheduled to play at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum that season, but a delay in renovations forced them to relocate to Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. As ESPN reported, tickets were not sold for the G League games because of scheduling and staffing issues at the arena.

Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the whole NBA is operating like the Long Island Nets of three seasons ago. No fans will be in attendance when the Thunder opens play Aug. 1 against the Jazz at Disney World. Crowd noise of some sort is likely to be pumped into the three venues on the Disney campus, and through the TV broadcasts, but the gyms will be free of screaming spectators.

“Even thinking back to earlier in my career, my Northern Illinois days, we had like five people in attendance at every game,” Nader said with a laugh. “So, I’ve had some experiences in the past.”

But Nader played in front of thousands of rowdy fans after transferring from Northern Illinois to Iowa State. Boston’s TD Garden, where Nader began his NBA career, and Chesapeake Energy Arena are always packed.

“I think it’s gonna be an adjustment just like everything else has been a little bit of an adjustment,” Nader said.

The NBA hasn’t announced what game broadcasts will sound like, but it’s unlikely fans will be granted unfiltered audio between players, coaches and referees. Artificial noise might drown out the natural squeaking of sneakers.

Watching NBA games without the roar of a crowd will be different, but what about playing in them?

“I think at first it’s going to be really weird,” Thunder point guard Dennis Schröder said. “I mean, no fans? Thunder fans are like the best fans in the league, doing a great job every game supporting us. We’re going to miss them for sure.”

Aside from obvious motivational advantages home crowds provide, there are more subtle effects an empty arena might have on the game.

Crowd noise can no longer be used as an excuse for lapses in defensive communication.

“We’re going to get in trouble a lot more, because Coach is gonna hear us,” Thunder center Steven Adams said. “Sometimes we do film and we say that we called the coverage, but we actually didn’t. It’s like a blame game, so there’s no more of that.”

Offensive plays and defensive coverages are constantly being yelled in a normal game. If Billy Donovan calls a play from the Thunder bench, a head coach or assistant from the opposing team will relay that call to his players.

Thanks to advance scouting, teams are well-versed in their opponent’s terminology. Intercepting plays might be easier in a quiet gym, but Donovan doesn’t expect any strategic changes.

“Because when you start to see an opponent over and over and over, guys understand the calls,” Donovan said. “Guys understand what’s coming.”

As far as the gameday environment at Disney World, few understand what’s coming as much as Nader. Still, it’s been more than seven years since his Northern Illinois days, and 3½ years since he played inside an empty Barclays Center.

Only one memory stood out from that game.

“I played really well,” Nader said, “so hopefully with no fans I keep playing that way.”