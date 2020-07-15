xx

Footsteps

While the Bartlesville Pirates Class D minor league baseball team (Pittsburgh Pirates) dominated sports coverage in early June 1949 in the newly-merged Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise (created by the bringing together of The Daily Enterprise and the Morning Examiner), there was plenty of other local news.

Assistant City Manager Don Purington encouraged residents “not to mix garbage with other trash in order to speed up collections. Garbage collectors are human too, he said, and don’t fancy garbage mixed with trash.”

Purington advised residents to get separate containers for garbage and trash.

He encouraged cooperation because of the high cost for refuse pick-up (5½ cents per minute).