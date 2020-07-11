Mark Price cost Nowata High Ironmen opponents dearly on the basketball court last season.

On the offensive end, the 6-foot-1 scoring dynamo proved harder to contain than a snake in a candy wrapper.

It seemed that, at times, he could pump in 20 points with his eyes closed.

In a 61-50 victory against a very good Caney Valley team, Price dialed in 22 points.

During a rivalry showdown against Oklahoma Union —which would be ranked No. 1 in the state — Price produced 24 points in a 72-62 loss.

Afton felt the heat of Price’s blazing shooting when he scored 25 in a 65-41 Nowata win.

Price also scored 20-plus points against a talented, athletic and senior-led Barnsdall team.

But, perhaps no one felt his sting as much as the Dewey Doggers — 30 points and six boards in a 34-point Nowata victory, 75-41.

