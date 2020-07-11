By Mike Tupa

Kelly Garrison-Funderburk’s long expedition from childhood in small-town Altus to the spot-light realm of ultra-elite gymnastics territory was spanned by a procession of decisive stops.

One of them was Bartlesville.

That’s one of the primary reasons the 1988 Olympian is happy to return to the City of the Legends to participate in the season banquet of the Bartlesville Gymnastics Club sponsored by Phillips 66.

The event is scheduled for July 21 at Hillcrest Country Club.

Garrison-Funderburk also has another reason for extending her influence into Bartlesville.

“My primary goal is to encourage them to continue in gymnastics and to motivate them to dream big and work hard,” she told the E-E.

She wants to bring a message of positiveness about gymnastics and striving for unfettered success, despite the size of town from which one hails.

Garrison-Funderburk began that process while still a young girl — and ultimately won gold (balance beam) at the 1985 U.S. National Championships and second at the U.S. World Trials.

In 1987, she placed fifth All-Around at the U.S. National Championships and subsequently seized gold medals in the team and balance beam competitions at the Pan American Games.

Garrison-Funderburk’s upward ascension continued into 1988, when she harvested the gold medal at the U.S. National Championships and came in second All-Around. Garrison-Funderburk then qualified for a spot on the 1988 U.S. Oympics women’s gymnastics team, with the games held that year in Seoul, South Korea.

And, it all started in Altus.

And, in places along the way such as Bartlesville.

“I got a call from Lorrie (Bartlesville Gymnastics Club Head Coach/Director Lorrie Bertolet) and it brought back a lot of old memories because Bartlesville was one of the towns I competed in when I was young,” Garrison-Funderburk said. “It was part of my journey and part of my career. I did well there. I have a lot of positive memories competing up there. At the time I was a youthful little thing and didn’t think that much about it. I know there are many stepping stones that take place in a person’s success. For me Bartlesville is one of them and Phillips 66 is one of them.”

Instead of feeling limited by coming from a smaller community such as Altus, Garrison-Funderburk felt ennobled to pursue her dream.

“I think sometimes there’s this mantra that it’s limiting,” she said about her small-town roots. “I was kind of an example of that America dream, being able to do it regardless of where you’re born and raised.”

In fact, her hometown environment turned out to be an advantage.

The people in Altus supported her financially and emotionally.

Cognizant of the costs of competing at the best meets or related training expenses, Garrison-Funderburk’s gymnastics coach in Altus visited town businesses to encourage donations.

“My parents never knew about that initially,” she said.

Her coach’s efforts weren’t in vain — people began contributing through the banks for the Kelly Garrison Traveling Fund.

“My hometown actually helped support that dream to come true,” Garrison-Funderburk said. “They helped pay for expenses for me to compete regionally and nationally. I’m not sure that would have happened in a bigger town, where they might not care about me and my family. I feel Bartlesville would be a town just like that.”

That’s why she wants to try to fire up the imaginations and determination of the local gymnasts.

“I want to encourage them not to feel limited, but to dream the big dream,” she said. “I realize there are a lot of factors to that success.”

One of them is having someone who has confidence in them in their ability to go as high as they want, which is what Garrison-Funderburk wants to instill in them.

“I want to encourage the gymnasts, or anyone else in the audience, to understand what it takes to accomplish success. It’s not just talent and work ethic and dedication, but also listening to coaches, being teachable and having a little bit of luck on your side and having hometown support. … It’s not just about the medal around your neck, but it’s what you are learning during the journey.”

Some young athletes think all they have to do to compete in the Olympics is to sign up, Garrison-Funderburk continued.

She wants to educate the girls on process.

On a more somber note, Garrison-Funderburk said that in light of public revelations about sexual abuse the past several years of some young gymnasts, she wants to encourage parents to still put their girls in gymnastics.

“Unfortunately, really horrible things happen in our world, but we just don’t start giving up. … I just want to reassure families there are a lot of great things that come from the sport.”

In response to the incidents, in February 2018, President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act, requiring Olympic and amateur sports organizations to report sex-abuse allegations immediately.

Garrison-Funderburk is grateful for her coach Becky Switzer — who is married to former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer — and her parents for her upbringing.

“I moved away from home when I was 11,” she said, adding that under different circumstances she could have been one of the survivors.

“I had a great moral upbringing,” she said. “My parents were never where my career and success was more important than ethics and values. They just loved me like I was. A lot of parents out there lost the most important part of raising children. The most important think is loving your kid unconditionally and raising them to be a good person in society.”

Garrison-Funderburk incorporated that love and support into her climb to the top level of gymnastics.

She recalled her reaction when she first stepped into the Olympics opening ceremony setting.

“The word that summed it up for me was ‘finally,’” she said. “Finally, after all those years of heartache, being dead-tired, hard work and living away from family. … I appreciated all those years of not giving up on my dream until it came to fruition.”

Being an Olympian puts one in a unique, tight-knit group and an automatic kinship, she added.

During some of the years following her competitive career, Garrison-Funderburk has taught gymnastics, created and developed a program to help raise the self-esteem of youth — visiting as many as 300 schools in a year — served as a gymnastics consultant and choreographer, done color commentary on television for U.S. Gymnastics and has worked in an outreach and ministry for drug awareness.

She stepped back to focus on raising her two children, who are now 12 and 14.

During this period she also enrolled at Oklahoma to finish up her college degree, often studying until midnight in order not to take away time from family time.

On July 21, Garrison-Funderburk is slated to deliver a message of encouragement and positiveness to a Bartlesville Gymnastics Club audience.

“I wanted to make it really special,” Bertolet explained about why she contacted the Olympian.

“It just came to me. … She was available and she was thrilled to do it. It was a really easy process,” Bertolet said.