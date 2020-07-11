By Mike Tupa

With more than 80 percent of her starters back — including one of the nation’s top hitters — Bartlesville High School head volleyball coach Jen Ward enjoys a reservoir of optimism for a solid 2020 campaign.

But, there’s plenty of work to do — and some big question marks to hopefully be straightened out into big exclamation points by the time the Aug. 11 season opener rolls around.

Her prime-time returnees include seniors Alli Wood, Tatiana Flores and Hannah Lindsly, and juniors Mia Otten and Sydney Collins.

All five played invaluable roles in last year’s tornadic turnaround — from an 0-9 start to a final mark of 11-20.

“Those five will start in some capacity,” said Ward about her quintet of battle-honed gladiators. “We’ll be filling in the roster with kids who were jayvee or saw some varsity time, such as Clara Walker and others, as well as give a good look at incoming freshmen, such as hitter Kelsi Ward, to help mitigate the graduation loss of some big-time hammers, such as college-bound Lydia Knollmeyer.

In fact, last week’s tryouts were essential in helping Ward solidify positions.

But, there’s no doubt as to who will be the focus of the offensive attack.

“The bottom line is Mia Otten is just a tremendous athlete and a tremendous kid,” Ward said about the 6-foot-3 human hammering machine. “She’s right up there with the best players in the state.”

And, also in America.

Otten nailed down a coveted spot on the USA High Performance Team — one of only 24 players nationwide selected.

“That puts her on the national stage,” Ward said about the two-year varsity starter. “When you’re talking about bring back some power you’ve got to look at Mia.”

In fact, one of Ward’s more difficult strategy decisions is whether to use Otten strictly as a hitter and not repeat her hybrid hitter/setter role from last season.

“Our offense will begin and be grounded by Mia,” Ward said. “We may go to a 5-1 attack (one setter) so that we can have Mia swinging.”

Deciding on a setter is another major task for Ward.

Wood displayed big promise in the position last season, but might be more valuable this year as a hitter.

“We have a lot of players asked to play a variety of roles,” Ward said. “Alli could hit for us or set for us. That versatility has been getting her some college looks.”

Another main candidate for the setter’s slot is two-year starting libero Collins.

To make that change would be a difficult change because Collins has proven so valuable in a serve-receive/passing/defensive role.

Whether Collins removes at libero or segues to setter, “we’ll be solid,” Ward said.

Ward also has plenty of potential up front, in addition to Otten.

But, the challenge is to find the right fit.

“Losing Lydia is huge,” Ward said. “I’m not sure whose going to fill that second middle role. We may turn to Kelsi or Alli.”

Ward is looking at Flores — who she said had “a tremendous offseason” — to ground the middle attack.

Walker “has gotten really hungry for it,” Ward said about the incoming sophomore. “She’ll have a chance to start.”

But, Ward said she has a notebook filled with different combinations of girls and she’s looking at them all to try to solidify her rotation.

“My lineup is not set,” she emphasized. “Tryouts are absolutely setting my lineup. … Our younger kids have more skills than in the pass. The kids are excited to be in the gym and to train.”

Ward praised her players for finding ways to stay in shape during a spring semester when school facilities remained locked down due to the coronavirus.

“It’s really hard to take kids away from teachers,” Ward said. “It’s been really fun to get back in the gym. … They found ways to stay in shape. That really speaks to their commitment. I’m was really pumped they’re all still in good shape.”

The Lady Bruins’ regular season opener is scheduled for Aug. 11 at home against Sapulpa.