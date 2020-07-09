By Jeff Cali

The Ada News

NORMAN (TNS) — The University of Oklahoma welcomed more of its student-athletes on campus earlier this week and the men’s basketball team had to be a sight for sore eyes for head coach Lon Kruger.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kruger hadn’t seen any of his players since March 13.

“Just like it is with everyone, it’s been hugely different. We’ve had a lot of zoom calls, conference calls and a lot of conversations over the phone,” Kruger told The Ada News in the days before the Sooners’ return to campus. “They’ve been home for three-plus months. It’s certainly been different since they haven’t been around during the summertime for workouts and summer school and all that stuff.”

The basketball team will be restricted to voluntary strength and conditioning workouts until July 20 when they’ll be able to do team workouts. What those practices will look like remains to be seen.

“We don’t even know what that is exactly. We don’t know exactly what we’ll be able to do on July 20. That will be determined by how things unfold over the next few weeks prior to that date,” he said.

“From a leadership standpoint, that’s what’s most frustrating because you’re used to making decisions to help them and what you’re making decisions on, that information is changing every few days or even hours,” Kruger continued. “It will be Ok. We’ll adjust to whatever. We don’t have any control over that. We’ll do what we need to do to keep them safe and make it work.”

Sooner season outlook

Kruger said he expects a team that will be competitive in a tough Big 12 Conference despite the loss of star Kristian Doolittle to graduation.

“I like (this team) a lot. We lost a very good player in Kristian Doolittle but he was our only senior last year. We have a really good group returning and some new guys coming in. I’m very excited about the group and anxious to get them back together,” he said.

Doolittle earned the Big 12’s Most Improved Player award his junior season. He then emerged as an All-Big 12 first-team selection as a senior this past year, scoring 15.8 points per game to go with an average of 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The 6-foot-7 forward, who often stretched the floor with his ability to operate from the perimeter, wasn’t able to finish his senior year with the Sooners because of COVID-19. He did enough with the 29 games he played this past season to garner some draft buzz.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie lists Doolittle as his 55th-best player in the 2020 draft class, putting him in late second-round range.