(TNS) — Less than a week after seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, the No. 48 driver has been medically cleared to return to racing, NASCAR and Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports team announced Wednesday morning.

Johnson, 44, is entered for Sunday’s race at Kentucky Speedway after missing last weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the first time in his 18-year Cup career (663 starts) that he missed a race.

In line with NASCAR’s coronavirus protocols, Johnson tested negative twice this week, 24 hours apart — on Monday and Tuesday — and was cleared by his personal physician, according to his team.

Hendrick said in a press release that Johnson never experienced symptoms.

He was tested for COVID-19 last Friday after his wife, Chani, received a positive result. The team also said that its four crew members were tested after Johnson received a positive test, and all four received negative results.

Johnson was granted a waiver by NASCAR to allow him to remain eligible to compete for the Cup Series playoffs (without receiving points for races missed) once he returns. He is ranked 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the postseason cutoff.

Full-time Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier filled in for Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet at Indy. Allgaier was involved in an early pileup on pit road, which dashed his chances for finishing the race.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said in the team press release. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Hendrick said it is screening its employees daily for symptoms and that the No. 48 team will have its regular roster for Sunday’s race at Kentucky. Johnson announced before the start of the 2020 season that this would be his final year of full-time driving.

