By Matt Charboneau

The Detroit News

DETROIT (TNS) — Bryson DeChambeau birdied the final three holes Sunday, holding off a surge from Matthew Wolff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

DeChambeau had seen his three-shot lead dwindle to one after a bogey at No. 14, but birdies on 16, 17 and 18 helped him seal the deal, finishing at 23-under to bring home the $1.35 million first-place check and earning him his first victory of the season and sixth of his career.

Wolff had a chance late to keep the pressure on, but an eagle putt at No. 17 was an inch short. The third-round leader finished at 20-under, unable to overcome a 38 on the front nine that included four bogeys.

DeChambeau was cruising at the turn after he entered the final round three shots behind Wolff. But things flipped quickly and DeChambeau held a three-shot lead with eight holes to play. After an errant second shot on the par-5 14th led to a bogey, though, DeChambeau soon found himself with only a one-shot cushion headed to the 16th hole.

That’s when DeChambeau, who is averaging better than 320 yards on his drives this past week, put the pedal down and birdied his final three holes, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round.

Kevin Kisner shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 18-under. Ryan Armour, who played in the final group with Wolff, finished at 16-under along with Danny Willett, Adam Hadwin and Tyrell Hatton.