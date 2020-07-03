Wielding a mighty bat, M.J. Hines brought plenty of punch to the Caney Valley High School softball offensive attack.

Playing in all 26 games, Hines ripped the orb for a .338 batting average and also displayed plenty of power — four doubles and two triples.

She topped the Lady Trojans in RBI’s (16) and scored 12 runs. Her eight free passes (six walks, two hit by pitches) ranked seventh on the team.

Late in the campaign, Hines unleashed a batting barrage against Barnsdall, lashing two doubles and a single and driving in three runs in a 16-4 victory.

During a tough outing for Caney Valley against Class 2A power Oklahoma Union, Hines provided one of the bright spots.

She belted two singles and scored a run in the 15-2 loss.

Hines burst into the season by hitting 4-for-7 in the first two games, against Pawhuska and Nowata.

Also early in the campaign, Hines smashed a triple and drove in three runs in a 16-4 triumph against Barnsdall. She also scored two runs.

Shayne Cramer was the first-year head coach for the Lady Trojans.