River Jefferies provided head coach Grace Hadley with a reliable weapon off the bench to help push the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team to a winning record (16-15).

Jefferies came off the bench in 29 of the Lady Eagles’ 31 games and averaged 9.4 minutes per appearance.

She nailed more than 65 percent of her free throws (15-of-23), and hit .353 of her treys (6-of-17).

When it came to sharing the ball, Jefferies dished out 14 assists. She also averaged 1.1 rebounds, blocked three shots and made nine steals.

Jefferies notched her season high with nine points against Avila (Mo.) University; she dropped in 3-of-4 three-pointers and also didn’t make a turnover in nearly 15 minutes on the court.

On Dec. 5, she dialed in six points to help the Lady Eagles nearly upset Southwestern (Kan.) College. Southwestern held on, 68-66. Jefferies hit 2-of-3 field goals and seized two boards.

Jefferies’ five points helped the Lady Eagles drop St. Mary (Kan.), 63-58, on Dec. 14. She also contributed three rebounds and three assists.

During a two-point loss on Jan. 15 to Ottawa (Kan.) University, Jefferies contributed four points.

By Mike Tupa/Bartlesville E-E